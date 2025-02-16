Rashmika Mandanna, who hails from Karnataka's Coorg, left the internet divided after saying she’s from Hyderabad at a recent event for her film Chhaava

Rashmika Mandanna Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Rashmika Mandanna faces the wrath of netizens for saying she’s from Hyderabad at Chhaava event x 00:00

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently on a promotional spree for her latest release Chhaava, has left the internet divided after saying she’s from Hyderabad at a recent event. Rashmika, who hails from Karnataka's Coorg, received flak for naming another state as her hometown. While some defended stating that she was merely referencing the Telugu film industry where she predominantly works, others mocked the actor for disowning her roots.

ADVERTISEMENT

'@iamRashmika, I sometimes feel pity for you for receiving unnecessary negativity/targeting from our fellow Kannadigas.

But when you make statements like this I think they are right and you deserve the backlash.👍#Kannada #Chaava #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/RBY7RcpHgP — Virat👑Rocky✨️ (@Virat_Rocky18) February 14, 2025

Netizens react to Rashmika’s ‘I’m from Hyderabad’ remark

One user wrote on X, "I sometimes feel pity for you for receiving unnecessary negativity/targeting from our fellow Kannadigas. But when you make statements like this I think they are right and you deserve the backlash."

"I just feel she tries to over-impress Telugu audience and Telugu film fraternity and ends up with statements like this," added another.

One commented, “Maybe she's talking about the place where she came to that event... Also, she is settled in Hyderabad right... There is a lot of useful stuff to think and react about... Let's not make this an issue and complicate our lives.”

Rashmika om playing Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava

Rashmika opened up about the challenges she faced in bringing the character of Yesubai, a revered figure in Maratha history, to life. The actress revealed that portraying a real historical figure was a first for her. "This is the first time I am doing a character that already existed in history," she told ANI.

"For me, it was an incredible opportunity, as I've never done a biopic before. It was something entirely new to me. Every time I did films before, I created a character, but for the first time, I wasn't creating a character--she is Yesubai. There's nothing of Rashmika in her," the Pushpa actor added.

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film depicts the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681. Directed by Laxman Utekar, it stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. Akshaye Khanna portrays the role of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.