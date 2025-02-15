Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is set against the backdrop of the Maratha Empire and chronicles the life of the valiant king, focusing on his reign and struggles.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna revealed that landing the role of Maharani Yesubai in the historical drama film 'Chhaava' was a 'big surprise' for her. In a post-release post, the actress expressed her gratitude to the makers of the movie by penning a heartwarming note for them and sharing unseen photos from the sets of the film.

The historical drama 'Chhaava' stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Akshaye Khanna portrays the role of Aurangzeb. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is set against the backdrop of the Maratha Empire and chronicles the life of the valiant king, focusing on his reign and struggles.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika shared a series of unseen photos and videos from the sets of 'Chhaava'. In a post-release post, the 'Animal' actress also confessed that she never considered playing a historical character like Maharani Yesubai on the big screen after hailing from South India.

"A girl from the south playing Maharani Yesubai. That was something I never had on my radar.. never thought it was possible, and that's why I love working with people who give us the hope to dream beyond boundaries."

Rashmika continued, "And then the maharani came in all her glory. She is fierce - she is powerful - she is graceful - she is a true queen. Her love is the love I truly relate to - it's so pure so divine and so respectful and so true that Maharaj and Maharani are always connected beyond just words."

The actress also recalled her meeting with director Laxman Utekar for the role of Maharani Yesubai during the pre-production phase of the film.

"I had watched the film called Mimi and I loved the film so much that I wanted to invite Laxman sir for the screening of my film goodbye and so I messaged him and that's when the journey began Cz sir immediately asked me if he could call me and we spoke and he was telling me he wanted to meet me for his next film.. and I thought he was just being nice, but the meeting actually did happen, and it made me so so so happy that it did happen.. I truly thank the universe for this. "

Rashmika continued, "I didn't know what the story was. I didn't know why they came to me, I didn't know how they even saw me as the maharani. I didn't even know what was happening.. when i actually heard the narration i was confused, shocked but also so grateful, overwhelmed and so so so happy that I didnt know how to react because I didn't know how we were going to achieve this. "

In the series of unseen photos and videos, Rashmika was seen shooting for a scene in 'Chhaava' while being dressed as Maharani Yesubai. In another picture, the actress posed with the crew of the team.

One of the photos also featured Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar discussing a scene as the former was dressed as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on the movie sets.

Recently, in a candid conversation with ANI, Rashmika also opened up about the challenges she faced in bringing the character of Yesubai, a revered figure in Maratha history, to life.

The actress revealed that portraying a real historical figure was a first for her. "This is the first time I am doing a character that already existed in history," said Rashmika.

"For me, it was an incredible opportunity, as I've never done a biopic before. It was something entirely new to me. Every time I did films before, I created a character, but for the first time, I wasn't creating a character--she is Yesubai. There's nothing of Rashmika in her," the 'Pushpa' actor added.

Rashmika admitted that stepping into the shoes of a royal warrior queen was both thrilling and daunting.