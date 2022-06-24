Breaking News
Rashmika Mandanna starts her entrepreneurial journey the vegan way

Updated on: 24 June,2022 11:51 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Vegan beauty and personal care brand Plum on Thursday said that actor Rashmika Mandanna has come on board as an investor and brand ambassador

Rashmika Mandanna (Photo/PR)


Rashmika Mandanna, who became a national sensation after starring in 'Pushpa: The Rise', has kickstarted her new journey and the actress can't stop sharing the news with her social media followers/

A vegan beauty and personal care brand shared the news on social media and mentioned that actor Rashmika Mandanna has come on board as an investor and brand ambassador. 




Apart from being a lucky mascot at the box office and one of the leading female stars of her generation, Rashmika is fast emerging as a savvy businesswoman too.

On the work front, Rashmika currently boasts of one of the strongest line-ups. She will be next seen in 'Pushpa 2' alongside Allu Arjun, 'Goodbye' opposite Amitabh Bachchan, 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, 'Varisu' alongside Vijay Thalapatty and 'Mission Majnu' with Sidharth Malhotra.

