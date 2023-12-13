In unfortunate news, a report in ABP News suggested that Ravindra Berde, who was fighting throat cancer, had succumbed to the disease and has passed away at age 78

Ravindra Berde

Listen to this article Ravindra Berde, Marathi actor, passes away at age 78 after battle with cancer x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Ravindra Berde, Marathi actor, passes away at age 78 after battle with cancer Ravindra Berde was the brother of the late actor Laxmikant Berde. Ravindra Berde has worked in over 300 Marathi films

In unfortunate news, a report in ABP News suggested that Ravindra Berde, who was fighting throat cancer, had succumbed to the disease and has passed away at age 78. The report suggested that Ravindra Berde had been suffering from throat cancer for a while and had been receiving the help and care he needed at Tata Hospital for a few months now.

Ravindra Berde, Marathi actor, passes away at age 78 after battle with cancer

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 13, news broke that upset the entire entertainment world. A report from ABP News suggested that veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Berde had passed away at his residence. The ABP news report further suggested that the veteran actor was discharged from the hospital two days ago. Ravindra Berde was recovering at home when he fell victim to a heart attack and passed away at his residence.

About Ravindra Berde

Ravindra Berde was the brother of the late actor Laxmikant Berde. Together, the two had made several hit movies. Ravindra Berde has worked in over 300 Marathi films throughout his decorated career. He has worked with several actors, like Ashok Saraf, Mahesh Kothare, Vijoo Khote, Sudhir Joshi, and Vijay Chavan. He recently collaborated with Bharat Jadhav and Siddharth Jadhav, contributing to several notable movies. His craft in the film 'Pachhadlela' earned Ravindra Berde great praise from the industry. His loss has deeply saddened the industry.

Ravindra Berde also suffered a heart attack during one of his plays in 1995. After which, he was diagnosed with cancer in 2011. He did not let the cancer take over his work; he pursued the arts and kept doing what he loved.

Ravindra Berde is survived by his wife, two children, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

(More information is awaited)