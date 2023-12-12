Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA to untangle BKC’s traffic mess on commissioner’s orders
Mumbai: Kurla-based medical trust shortlisted to run Aarey Hospital
Mumbai: AC double-decker buses introduced on two routes
Mumbai: Ban on feeding strays at Colaba garden draws ire of animal lovers
Kerala student says he made bomb threat to Mumbai airport to crash airline stocks
Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav to take oath on Wednesday
Over 345,000 Afghans deported from Iran to Afghanistan in 2 months: Taliban
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Vettaiyan teaser unveiled on Rajinikanths birthday unleashing Thalaivars power style and swag

Vettaiyan teaser unveiled on Rajinikanth's birthday, unleashing Thalaivar's power, style and swag

Updated on: 12 December,2023 06:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

On the megastar Rajinikanth's birthday, December 12, the title and teaser of his next film were unveiled

Vettaiyan teaser unveiled on Rajinikanth's birthday, unleashing Thalaivar's power, style and swag

In Pic: Rajinikanth

Listen to this article
Vettaiyan teaser unveiled on Rajinikanth's birthday, unleashing Thalaivar's power, style and swag
x
00:00

Rajinikanth fans are in for a treat. On the megastar's birthday, December 12, the title and teaser of his next film were unveiled. After the success of ‘Jailer’, Rajinikanth has shifted gears toward the eagerly anticipated film led by director TJ Gnanavel. 


The makers revealed the title of the film along with its teaser, and it is all one can ask for. Rajinikanth's next, titled 'Vettaiyan', begins its teaser with the camera introducing Thalaivar's character, who is out on the hunt along with a peppy track as the background music which makes you want more. It looks like the film is going to add another successful feather to Rajinikanth's career graph.


While dropping the teaser, the production house wrote, “The wait is over! Presenting the title of #Thalaivar170 - VETTAIYAN Unleashing Thalaivar's power, style & swag on his special day!”


<

As soon as the teaser was dropped, fans started commenting on it. A fan shared, “Now, that's what you call the real swag! Thalaivaaaaa! Vettaiyan is such a nostalgic title! Loved Ani's BGM as always! Best wishes team! Stay blessed!”. Another one commented, “Happy Birthday Thalaivaa, I pray for you to Live more than 100 years and entertain us,From all Thalaivar fans I am wishing that this movie will break the Blockbuster record set by Jailer and cross 2.0 to become the highest movie of All time in Kollywood.Thalaivar is the pride of Indian Cinema.”

This movie, directed by TJ Gnanavel, stars Rajinikanth as a retired Muslim police officer seeking justice by reopening a case. Filming has spanned locations like Thiruvananthapuram, Tirunelveli, and Mumbai. This film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and others in pivotal roles. The onsite pictures of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth went viral on social media last month.

After an astounding 33 years Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are scheduled to share the screen for the film. This momentous occasion was happily captured through Rajinikanth's 'X' (formerly Twitter) account which read, "After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rajinikanth Happy Birthday Rajinikanth Entertainment Top Stories Entertainment News birthday amitabh bachchan Regional Cinema News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK