Rajinikanth fans are in for a treat. On the megastar's birthday, December 12, the title and teaser of his next film were unveiled. After the success of ‘Jailer’, Rajinikanth has shifted gears toward the eagerly anticipated film led by director TJ Gnanavel.

The makers revealed the title of the film along with its teaser, and it is all one can ask for. Rajinikanth's next, titled 'Vettaiyan', begins its teaser with the camera introducing Thalaivar's character, who is out on the hunt along with a peppy track as the background music which makes you want more. It looks like the film is going to add another successful feather to Rajinikanth's career graph.

While dropping the teaser, the production house wrote, “The wait is over! Presenting the title of #Thalaivar170 - VETTAIYAN Unleashing Thalaivar's power, style & swag on his special day!”

As soon as the teaser was dropped, fans started commenting on it. A fan shared, “Now, that's what you call the real swag! Thalaivaaaaa! Vettaiyan is such a nostalgic title! Loved Ani's BGM as always! Best wishes team! Stay blessed!”. Another one commented, “Happy Birthday Thalaivaa, I pray for you to Live more than 100 years and entertain us,From all Thalaivar fans I am wishing that this movie will break the Blockbuster record set by Jailer and cross 2.0 to become the highest movie of All time in Kollywood.Thalaivar is the pride of Indian Cinema.”

This movie, directed by TJ Gnanavel, stars Rajinikanth as a retired Muslim police officer seeking justice by reopening a case. Filming has spanned locations like Thiruvananthapuram, Tirunelveli, and Mumbai. This film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and others in pivotal roles. The onsite pictures of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth went viral on social media last month.

After an astounding 33 years Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are scheduled to share the screen for the film. This momentous occasion was happily captured through Rajinikanth's 'X' (formerly Twitter) account which read, "After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!”

After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!@SrBachchan @LycaProductions @tjgnan#Thalaivar170 pic.twitter.com/RwzI7NXK4y — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 25, 2023