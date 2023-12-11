Rajinikanth Birthday 2023: While Thalaiva has featured in hundreds of films in different languages, many of his films also failed to see the light of the day. Here's looking at some of these unreleased films

Rajinikanth Birthday 2023: Thalaiva is arguably the first pan-Indian star whose popularity spans across from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. From flipping and rolling his glasses in style to rolling cigarettes in air and catching them with his lips, Rajinikanth does everything in his own way and is a true trendsetter. His on-screen shenanigans, powerful dialogue delivery, charisma and his mannerism is what makes his persona larger than life. Addressed as ‘Thalaiva’ the actor who has been a part of Indian cinema for over five decades, Rajinikanth is being worshipped as God among his fans and his giant-sized cutouts and hoardings are put up before every release of his films. While he has done hundreds of films in his illustrious career, there are also some films for which he shot but never saw the light of the day. Here's looking at some of those Hindi films that Rajinikanth worked on but was eventually shelved:

Tu Hi Meri Zindagi (1990):

Along with Rajinikanth, this B.M.B. Productions's film starred Shammi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, and Sridevi. The film's music was by Bappi Lahiri and produced by Suresh Bokadia and directed by K.C. Bokadia. However, the film was shelved.

Takrao (1986):

Rajinikanth along with Shatrughan Sinha, Anita Raaj, Amrish Puri, Prem Chopra, Sushma Seth. Produced by Raja Roy (Reena Roy's brother) and directed by Harmesh Malhotra, the film was never released.

Shanaakht (1988):

Rajnikanth starred in the shelved film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Madhavi, Sujata Mehta, Paresh Rawal. The music was by Amar Uptal and film was directed by Tinnu Anand. The film was shelved due to many similarities with 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati'.

Ghar Ka Bhedi (1990):

This is yet another film with Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit of Rajinikanth that was shelved. Produced by Satyen Pal Choudhary and directed by Prakash Mehra. The film was shelved after the announcement.

Raasta Patharon Ka (1984):

This Rajinikanth-starrer was produced and directed by B.Subbash.

Untitled film (1986)

Rajinikanth starred in the shelved film by Meenakshi Enterprises. Directed by Baapu, the film also had Hema Malini along with Rajesh Khanna in a guest appearance.

Lal Toofan (1988):

This shelved film had names like Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Rajnikanth, Meenakshi Sheshadri,Suresh Oberoi, Suparna Anand, Raza Murad, Pran in the cast list. Written by Sachin Bhaumick, music by Laxmikant Pyarelal, produced by Hardeep Chitrath and directed by Subhash Bhakri.

Watan Ke Saudagar (1991):

The film directed by K. Ravi Dutt, it starred Rajnikanth, Vijayashanti, Shobhana, Radhika, Charan Raj, Paresh Rawal, and Saeed Jaffery.