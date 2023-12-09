Dharmendra Birthday 2023: Hema Malini took to Instagram to share pics from his birthday celebration. The senior actor also dropped a video to thank everyone

Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Pic/Instagram

Dharmendra turned 88 on Friday He celebrated his day with fans and family members The actor later dropped a video of him thanking everyone for the wishes

Dharmendra turned 88 on Friday. The veteran actor who has a massive fan following in the country was showered with love and gifts from all. His family members were also seen wishing him on social media apart from celebrating the day with him.

On the day, Dharmendra cut a massive 7-tier cake bought to him by a fan club of his. He was joined by Sunny Deol who got teary-eyed seeing the love his father received from his fans. Later, he went to Hema Malini's residence to celebrate his day with his wife and daughters Esha and Ahana Deol.

Hema Malini also shared pictures some pictures of Dharmendra clicked during the celebration. While Hema Malini looked gorgeous in simple red kurta, Dharmendra was seen in a brown shirt. In one of the pictures, Hema is seen giving Dharmendra a peck on his cheek. She also shared pictures of Esha and Ahana happily posing with their father.

On Saturday morning, Dharmendra shared an adorable video of himself thanking everyone for the birthday wishes and the gifts he received. He was seen wearing a pink turban which he said was a gift from a well-wisher. He was also seen a flower pot. He said that he received many such gifts and has been busy opening them all.

Earlier in the day, Hema Malini had also penned a sweet birthday note for her husband on Instagram. "The 'Seeta aur Geeta' actor captioned the post, "Wishing my dearest life partner of many years, a very happy, healthy, and joyful birthday. May you have all the love your heart can hold, all the happiness a day can bring, and all the blessings a life can unfold. I just want to say: I hope you can see how special you are to me. Happy birthday to my love!."

Married in 1980, the couple has stood strong, hand-in-hand, turning their marriage into one of the most successful celebrity weddings in Bollywood. Dharmendra and Hema appeared in films like 'The Burning Train', 'Sholay', 'Raja Jani', 'Baghavat', 'Dharm Aur Qanoon', 'Do Dishayen' and many more.