After The Archies release, Agastya Nanda has become a known face. On Sunday, he joined his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan for his traditional meeting of fans

Agastya Nanda with Amitabh Bachchan

Listen to this article Pics: After 'The Archies' release, Agastya Nanda joins grandfather Amitabh Bachchan to greets fans outside Jalsa, see pics x 00:00

Every Sunday megastar Amitabh Bachchan comes out of his house Jalsa to meet and greet his fans. This time he was joined by his grandson Agastya Nanda. In the early hours of Monday, Big B took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a couple of pics from his fans' meet and greet.

He captioned the pics, "T 4856 - Sunoo !!," followed by a rose emoticon. The pictures has Amitabh Bachchan waving at his fans outside his residence, along with his grandson Agastya on the pedestal. The Archies stood behind a his grandfather flashing his sweet smile and taking in the love from the public. Another picture, taken from behind, showed how excited everyone was to see the 'Don' actor.

ADVERTISEMENT

T 4856 - Sunoo !!🌹 pic.twitter.com/ySQrMKAPkq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 10, 2023

Ahead of the release of The Archies, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a post which featured the three generations of the Bachchan family. The new actor in town is the son of Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda. Sharing the picture, Bachchan wrote, "Agastya with love and more .. shine sway you are RIZZ !!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Ganapath' alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

Talking about Agastya, he recently made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial film 'The Archies' which also starred SRK's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. He played the titular role of Archie Andrews in the film while Suhana and Khushi played Betty and Veronica respectively.

'The Archies' follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton and takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak, and rebellion. Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda are also a part of 'The Archies'.

Up next, Agastya will be seen alongside legendary actor Dharmendra in the film 'Ekkis'. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan the film will release on January 10, 2025.

(with inputs from ANI)