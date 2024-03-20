Breaking News
RC 16 Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan perform puja start shooting for the film
Updated on: 20 March,2024 02:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Today, Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan kicked off the shoot of 'RC 16,' and a puja ceremony was held on the sets

Janhvi and Ram Charan star filming for RC 16

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry. She is gearing up for some amazing projects. The actress, who has films like 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi,' 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,' and others in her kitty, is also set to star alongside Ram Charan for a film tentatively titled 'RC 16.' 


Today, Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan kicked off the shoot of 'RC 16,' and a puja ceremony was held on the sets. The puja ceremony was attended not only by the film's cast and crew but also by megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela. AR Rahman, the official music composer for the film, also graced the pooja ceremony.


Now, several videos and pictures of the puja ceremony are going viral on social media platforms. These videos have made the fans go crazy as the excitement of seeing Ram Charan and Janhvi together has reached its peak.


'RC 16' is helmed by director Buchi Babu Sana, known for the National Award-winning film 'Uppena.' Buchi Babu Sana has crafted a compelling script with universal appeal. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and presented by Mythri Movie Makers, under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 romantic drama 'Bawaal,' directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include pairing with Rajkummar Rao in 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.' She will also be seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara,' which also stars Saif Ali Khan and NTR Jr. in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, who is undoubtedly one of the top celebrated actors in the film industry, is currently shooting the final part of his upcoming film 'Game Changer' in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, it was Janhvi's father, Boney Kapoor, who confirmed that the actress has signed a film opposite Ram Charan. In an interview with iDream Media, Boney Kapoor shared, “My daughter has already shot for a film with Jr. NTR. She's loving every bit of the day she spends on sets here. Soon, she will start a film with Ram Charan too. These two boys are doing very well. She has been watching a lot of Telugu films, and she feels blessed to work with them. Hopefully, the films will work, and she will get more work. She will also act with Suriya soon. My wife (Sridevi) acted in multiple languages, I hope my daughter does the same.”

