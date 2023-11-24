Chiyaan Vikram-starrer Dhruva Natchathiram Part 1 directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon was scheduled to hit the theatres today. However, hours before the scheduled release, the team said they require a few more days to release the film

Vikram in a still from Dhruva Natchathiram

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon's spy-action-thriller film 'Dhruva Natchathiram Part 1' starring Chiyaan Vikram, which was scheduled for a November 24 release, has been postponed to an unknown date due to legal issues.

Taking to X, the director who is also referred to as GVM, shared a letter of apology which stated: "Sorry. Unable to get 'Dhruva Natchathiram' to the screens today. We tried our best. But it looks like we need a day or two more."

He added: "Hoping to give everybody a good experience with advance bookings and proper screens everywhere around the world.

"The support for the film is heartwarming and has kept us going. Just a few days more and we'll arrive."

According to media reports, the delay was caused as Madras High Court slapped two cases against both GVM and his team over the release of 'Dhruva Natchathiram'.

The court had instructed the director to pay back an amount of Rs 2 crore to All In Pictures to release his film before 10.30 a.m. on November 24. As he was unable to pay the amount before the designated time, the movie's release was delayed.

The first of a two-part film 'Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One - Yudda Kandaam' is directed, produced and co-written by Gautham Vasudev Menon. It stars Vikram, Ritu Varma, R. Parthiban, Vinayakan, Radhika Sarathkumar, Simran, in pivotal roles.

Talking about how the ideas of the film came by, Menon told The Hindu, "The idea stemmed from an article I read in the wake of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. Could it have been prevented? Was it a lack of intelligence, or did a lot of red tape and bureaucracy have to be cleared? Did we know about the attack earlier and not act upon it? So what if someone at the helm of affairs decides to set up a covert team of specialists who will work to prevent such incidents? That, in essence, is the spirit of Dhruva... It’s a whole new world that I want the audience to traverse into. I don’t show you how the team was formed or their backstories. But in the 15th year of their existence, everyone comes together to nullify a new threat that has emerged."

(With inputs from IANS)