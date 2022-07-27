Reminiscing old times, remembering pappi: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth drops picture with Boney Kapoor

In the pictures, Aishwaryaa was seen wearing a beautiful saree and kept her tresses open to increase the elegance of the look

Picture courtesy/Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Twitter account

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recently shared glimpses from the coffee meet with the Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Taking to Twitter handle, Aishwaryaa dropped pictures with Boney Kapoor. Sharing the pictures, she captioned, "Was a delight catching up this evening over coffee with you dear @BoneyKapoor uncle ..reminiscing old times, remembering pappi akka n discussing interesting work !"

Was a delight catching up this evening over coffee with you dear @BoneyKapoor uncle ..reminiscing old times,remembering pappi akka n discussing interesting work ! pic.twitter.com/GzIly2220w — Aishwarya Rajinikanth (@ash_rajinikanth) July 24, 2022

The caption of the Aishwaryaa indicated that she and Boney remembered Sridevi (pappi akka) during their conversation. In the pictures, Aishwaryaa was seen wearing a beautiful saree and kept her tresses open to increase the elegance of the look. On the other hand Boney, was seen donning a blue kurta pyjama. And wore shades to complete his look.

Both the directors were seen having fun banter and the pictures are the proof. For the unversed, Aishwaryaa is the elder daughter of megastar Rajinikanth. In January this year, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation by issuing a joint statement. Dhanush got married to Aishwaryaa, actor Rajinikanth's eldest daughter, in 2004. They share two sons, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

Dhanush announced that he and his wife Aishwaryaa have decided to separate after "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other".

"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," he posted on Twitter.

Aishwaryaa was in news after announcing the separation, megastar Rajinikanth's daughter removed the name of her estranged husband Dhanush from her social media bio. The 40-year-old director removed Dhanush's name from her Twitter and Instagram bio.

