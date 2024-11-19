Ram Gopal Varma’s internet posts have dragged him into a legal soup as police have now summoned him for his offensive posts on Andhra CM and Pawan Kalyan

In pic: Ram Gopal Varma. Pic/X

Listen to this article Ram Gopal Varma asks for more time to appear for investigation in offensive posts on Andhra CM, reports x 00:00

Ram Gopal Varma is a celebrity who is unabashed on the internet and has never held back when it comes to expressing himself on social media. The filmmaker, over the years, has made many controversial statements that have become the talk of the town, but it turns out now the repercussions are going to be wilder. For the uninitiated, recently the filmmaker posted something about Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu and deputy CM Pawan Kalyan that has created an uproar. The Andhra Pradesh police summoned the filmmaker after a case was filed against him, and it turns out he has asked for more time to appear for the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Gopal Varma in a post allegedly shared morphed images of N. Chandrababu Naidu

If you have been away from the news, Ram Gopal Varma, in a post, allegedly shared morphed images of N. Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and their families in an indecent way. This did not go well with many, and a certain Ramalingam (45) from Maddipadu filed an FIR against him under various sections. The case was filed against RGV at the Maddipadu police station in Prakasam district on November 11 for allegedly posting morphed photographs of the CM, deputy CM, and others on social media.

Ram Gopal Varma received notice

As per a Hindustan Times report, a police team from Prakasam district went to Ram Gopal Varma’s Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad and gave him a notice that ordered him to present himself for investigation on November 19, which is today. Prakasam district Superintendent of Police A. R. Damodar has now confirmed that he has not turned up for the probe and has sent a letter through his lawyer.

Ram Gopal Varma requests more time

"Ram Gopal Varma sent a written representation through his lawyer requesting more time, about four to five days, to appear for the investigation as he is engaged with pre-scheduled movie shooting," the SP told PTI. The filmmaker, however, is ready to cooperate with the system and has even sent his lawyer to the local circle inspector. The police are now verifying if the request made by RGV is true or false and will take a call. In these cases, if found eligible for an extension, people are given a day to a couple of days to appear. But the SP has also confirmed that if the probe finds that Ram Gopal Varma has pushed the investigation only to buy time, a police team will be sent after him. Stay tuned to Mid-Day for more updates on this.