Ram Gopal Varma lands in legal trouble for making derogatory remarks against N Chandrababu Naidu

Updated on: 12 November,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Have you heard?

Ram Gopal Varma

RGV in trouble?


Police in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district have filed a case against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for allegedly making derogatory remarks on social media against former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, and his daughter-in-law Brahmini. A local leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) reportedly lodged a complaint at the Maddipadu Police Station, leading to the registration of the case. Varma’s comments were allegedly shared as part of promotions for his film Vyuham, which explored events surrounding the tragic death of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in 2009.


Part two begins


The shoot of the anticipated sequel to Dhadak has officially commenced at Somaiya Vidyavihar University, with Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film promises a fresh take on young love, and is expected to explore themes of identity and belonging. Fans are eager to see the chemistry between the new cast members who will now front the film. The campus, we are told, buzzed with excitement as the team rolled. Dhadak originally featured Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

No desi girls, or boys

With the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 set to be completed in a single phase on November 20, lakhs of citizens are set to step out to elect the governing body that will serve the state for the next five years. However, select desi film personalities are not ‘desi enough’ to vote for the upcoming elections because they do not hold an Indian passport. Alia Bhatt, who was born and raised in Mumbai, holds a British passport owing to her mother Soni Razdan’s nationality. Similarly, actor Imran Khan, nephew of actor Aamir Khan, has US citizenship, given that he was born in that country. Sunny Leone, who was born to Indian parents but grew up in Canada, works in Mumbai, but holds a Canadian passport. Other foreign passport holders include Jacqueliene Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Kalki Koechlin.

We roll

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has announced that he will start shooting for the sequel to his iconic 1983 film Masoom early next year. The much-anticipated sequel, titled Masoom 2, will see the return of original stars Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, whose performances in the original film left a lasting impact. Joining them will be actor Manoj Bajpayee. During a press conference to announce the 55th International Film Festival of India in New Delhi, Kapur said, “I will start shooting for Masoom 2 in February-March 2025. The script is ready.”

