Rishab Shetty Birthday 2023: The Kantara star had some time ago put to rest rumours of him joining politics

The birthday common display picture of Rishab Shetty shared by his fans on Twitter

Listen to this article Rishab Shetty Birthday: When the Kantara star said 'Support my cinema, I will not enter politics' x 00:00

Earlier this year, reports had claimed that Kantara star Rishab Shetty was set to join politics. The actor-director had taken to social media to clarify his stand and said that he is not joining politics. He also appealed to fans to support his cinema.



Rishab Shetty, reacting to a tweet by a journalist that he is joining politics, stated, "Please state that it is false news. Say clearly that today is April 1. Few people have already projected me as a supporter of a certain party. I will never go into politics."



One of his fans had reacted that he should join politics, and he will support him. Rishab Shetty told him that he does not need his support in politics. "Please support my cinema, that is more than enough," he stated.



Rumours spread following the release of Kantara that he would join a certain political party. Rishab Shetty's appeal to moviegoers not to mock the screams of God shown in the movie Kantara, and his temple visits, also seemed to indicate that he would join politics.

Kantara was released in Kannada and Hindi versions on September 30th and October 14th, respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

Rishab was praised for his acting and the character he played in the film. The film was a commercial success in 2022. Also, the film received positive responses from critics as well as audiences. However, Rishab Shetty has pulled the curtains on all rumours and categorically stated that he would not enter politics.

Rishab had announced that they had started the script for Kantara 2. Sources close to him said that Rishab is seriously working on the Kantara franchise as the expectations are very high at the pan-India level.

Fondly known as the 'box office phenomenon', Rishab has undeniably left an indelible mark on the Indian entertainment industry with his masterpiece, 'Kantara,' which took the nation by storm in 2022. The multi-talented director, writer, and actor is all set to celebrate his birthday in style with an event dedicated to his beloved fans and well-wishers on July 7.