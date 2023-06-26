Rishab Shetty conducts ear-piercing ceremony for daughter Radhya in hometown; re-affirms identity as ‘family man’

Breaking News
26 June,2023
mid-day online correspondent |

Rishab Shetty is an Indian actor who primarily works in Kannada cinema. The actor recently visited his native place and conducted an ear-piercing ceremony for his daughter Radhya

Rishab Shetty with his wife Pragathi and his children, Pic/Instagram

Rishab Shetty is an Indian actor who primarily works in Kannada cinema. He gained commercial success as well as critical acclaim with his 2022 film Kantara. Despite being a celebrated filmmaker and cctor, Rishab is always been known as a humble and down-to-earth family man in his personal life.


The actor recently visited his native place and conducted an ear-piercing ceremony for his daughter Radhya. Visiting the home where he grew up brought back nostalgic memories for the actor – and he shared a few glimpses of the ritual ceremony on Instagram.


The video features adorable of Rishab with his family during the ceremony. The event included traditional customs, food offerings and a pooja, all conducted within the premises of their home which was simply but elegantly decorated in tinkling bells and marigold garlands. The entire affair seemed intimate, homely and a family memory to cherish.


Rishab captioned the post, "The home where I grew up is filled with memories, and now Radhya's ear piercing ceremony added another special memory to it".

While his film Kantara became a global box office phenomenon, Rishab, who served as director, writer, and actor for the film, demonstrated his strong and in-depth eye as a storyteller. His attention to detail focussing on good content and a strong outline transcended boundaries and enchanted audiences by bringing a narrative from the heartlands of India.

With this video, the actor once again demonstrated the significance of his culture and roots to his identity. He is looking forward mesmerize audiences once again with the prequel of his globally hit Kantara, which is currently in the making.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)

