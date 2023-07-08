Rishab Shetty's wife Pragathi Shetty gives special birthday gift by announcing 'Rishab Shetty Foundation'

Pragathi Shetty marked her husband Rishab Shetty's birthday by announcing a foundation in his name - the 'Rishab Shetty Foundation'

Rishab Shetty with his wife, Pragathi Shetty at the inauguration of the Foundation

Rishabh Shetty has changed the face of Indian cinema. It's important to note that in 2022, he boosted the Indian entertainment sector to a new level with the support of his only holding, Kantara. Rishab, who worked as the film's director, writer, and actor, exhibited his strong and in-depth eye as a storyteller in addition to illustrating that the power of good material can transcend everyone and is always adored by the audience by bringing a narrative from the heartlands of India.

As we all know, Rishabh celebrated his birthday yesterday with his fans and well-wishers, and his wife, Pragathi, presented a beautiful and memorable gift for the actor. Pragathi Shetty showed her love for her husband Rishab Shetty, and officially announced the "Rishab Shetty Foundation" on this momentous day.

Pragathi Shetty, his wife, delivered a poignant statement, saying, "No materialistic gift can truly bring Rishab this much happiness. The establishment of the 'Rishab Shetty Foundation' aims to have a good impact on society by serving as a reminder of the significance of education as well as support for my husband's dislikes when it comes to birthday gifts. I'm proud of Rishab and his accomplishments, and I'd like to demonstrate my affection for him at the launch."

Along with Pragathi and Rishab, their children took the stage to join in the festivities. Pragathi concluded her speech by saying, "Wherever we go, people often ask us to contribute and join hands in their efforts to serve others. As a result, we have chosen to officially establish this effort so that we may all work together to help needy children and individuals in need, as well as contribute to the overall well-being of society."

The couple also recently conducted a traditional ear-piercing ceremony for their daughter Radhya.

Apart from this, Rishabh Shetty is looking forward to taking the audience back to the roots and culture with the prequel to his globally acclaimed Kantara in the making.