In Pic: Rituparna Sengupta

Rituparna Sengupta is one of the popular actresses and producers, mostly in Bengali cinema. The National Award winner made her debut in films when she was just 19 years old, and time and again, Sengupta has proven herself. But even after achieving stardom and growing up, Rituparna holds her childhood very dear. Being Bengali, Durga Puja is one of the most important festivals for her, and the childhood memories attached to it are even more precious.

Today, as Rituparna Sengupta celebrates her birthday, here is a sweet childhood memory she shared with us related to Durga Puja during an exclusive interview at Mid-day.com. In conversation with us, Rituparna shared that, as a kid, Durga Puja was a community celebration, so they didn’t have to cook food at home. She went on to share how she used to get scolded by her father for coming home late after pandal hopping, and how all her friends would call each other’s homes to ask for permission to stay out late at night.

Rituparna Sengupta gets nostalgic, recalls childhood memories

While sharing her fun memories, she said, "Each pandal felt like a wonder, so as kids, we would go from one pandal to another. There was a special excitement about dressing up—deciding what to wear in the morning and what to wear in the evening. We’d go with school friends, coaching friends, cousins—all at different times. And since my dad was strict, he had his own set of rules, so we’d have friends call him, or we’d make excuses like saying there was traffic."

She further shared that Durga Puja is the lifeline of Bengalis, humorously adding, "I got scolded a lot in my childhood for coming home late!"

More about Rituparna Sengupta's career

Rituparna’s work earned her a National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in Dahan, where she portrayed the complexity of a woman standing up against social injustices. She has collaborated with renowned directors like Rituparno Ghosh, Aparna Sen, and Buddhadeb Dasgupta, and her films such as Saptami, Shesh Thikana, Mondo Meyer Upakhyan, and Paromitar Ek Din have received critical acclaim.

In addition to her success in Bengali cinema, Rituparna has appeared in Bollywood films like Main Meri Patni Aur Woh and Bansuri. Her career spans decades, with each role adding to her reputation for portraying diverse, layered characters. Beyond acting, she has produced several films and actively participates in promoting Bengali culture and cinema internationally.