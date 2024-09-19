The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, one of Mumbai’s grandest and oldest star-studded Durga Puja celebration, is set to hold celebrations at a new venue this year

File Pic/North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja

Durga Puja 2024: Mumbai's star-studded North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja changes venue this year

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, one of Mumbai’s grandest and oldest star-studded Durga Puja celebration, is set to be held at a new venue this year. The event will now unfold at the SNDT Ground, Juhu, marking a significant shift from its long-standing home at Tulip Star, Juhu.

The announcement was made at a press conference addressed and attended by Debu Mukherjee, Sharbani Mukherjee, Samrat Mukerji, Rego B, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rema Lahiri, Kasturi Banerjjee and Mainak Chakraborty. The celebrations will take place from October 9 to 12.

This year's North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja is expected to be a larger-than-life experience, drawing some of Bollywood’s biggest names. Devotees and fans can look forward to celebrating in the presence of their beloved celebrities, including Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and many more, all making their mark on this prestigious occasion.

“This momentous move is about honouring our rich heritage while embracing an even grander vision for the future,” said the members of the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee.

“Our devotees can expect the same deep-rooted traditions, only now in a venue that allows for an even more lavish celebration. The heart of our Puja will remain the same, but the experience will be bigger, better, and more magnificent than ever,” they added.



The Puja will feature a meticulously crafted idol of Maa Durga and spiritual rituals such as the maha aarti and pushpanjali. As goes the tradition at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, this year’s edition will also feature cultural performances and bhog, offering a feast of traditional Bengali flavours.

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja was established in 1948 by Padmashri Sashadhar Mukerji and his wife Satirani Mukerji, making it one of the oldest Durga Puja celebrations in the city. Is is frequented by many stars every year.

Durga Puja is a 10-day festival that coincides with Navratri, but the last five days are considered most significant. Although Durga Puja is primarily associated with West Bengal, it is also celebrated in other states like Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

