Actor Alia Bhatt turned into a storyteller with the recent launch of her debut book, "Ed Finds a Home." In a candid chat with this writer, we discuss the book’s genesis, Raha's impact on her writing and future plans for the "Ed-a-Mamma" series

Alia Bhatt plans to bring her books to life through an animation series. File/Pic

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt: I steer away from giving parenting advice as everyone’s journey is different x 00:00

On a rainy afternoon of June 18, this writer and her cameraman Manjit hopped into a rick, headed towards Mac Ronell's Bungalow in Bandra. At Krome Studios, the production unit is wary of rumbling clouds, watching out for decibels while taping an interview. The subject is Alia Bhatt and her newly launched children's book "Ed Finds A Home," - curious, we asked, "What has prompted you to take up writing (for a children’s beat)?"

Alia: (Laughs) "Like I said, things happen in their own time. What drives my passion as an actor is my deep fascination with the storyline. I’m really into the overall universe of the whole plot. When scripts come to me, I get too excited! Even if I'm not taking on the role, I'll still chime in with my suggestions."

ADVERTISEMENT

For actor Alia Bhatt, both acting and writing stem from her profound interest in the storyline. “I’m overall interested in building the story’s universe,” she urges, recounting her path to becoming an author.

Having co-authored her first book with Vivek Kamath and Shabnam Minwalla, with illustrations by Tanvi Bhat – she has announced five more picture books under the “Adventures of Ed-a-mamma” series. Published by Puffin, the children's division of Penguin Random House, the book is based on the themes of environmental responsibility.



“Ed Finds a Home” was launched at StoryVerse, a lit fest for children held at Jio World Drive on Sunday. In recognition of their commitment to environmental conservation, Ed-a-mamma invited children to pledge to planet Earth for the collective responsibility of safeguarding it for future generations

Talking about the book's genesis, she tells us, "It was during lockdown, I took up a script writing course and completed my first story on a kid struggling with his shoelaces. Well, you ask why children's stories? It’s because they speak to me. As a little girl, I've been a bit of an oddball, living in my world of imagination, different from everyone else's. And I feel every kid feels that way." In her book, the new writer aims to foster an agency for kids to interact with their environment in a deeper, intimate way.

Although now a published author (been in the making for 5 years, she informs), Alia was averse to writing as a child. “My mother used to force me to read but I never picked it up. I just could never read. It was my sister, Shaheen, who was a total bookworm. I was more like a daydreamer, lost in my imagination as a little girl,” she recounts her childhood.

As a kid, the Highway actor admits to being an eccentric personality who lived in a tangential reality. "I used to be an oddball in school, often peeping out the classroom window." Perhaps, this is what inspires the fantasy-like universe of her picture book, which forged bonds with nature through the journey of a little girl and her dog.

The book's protagonist, a little girl, a.k.a. Alia, comes with her supernatural element. “We gave her a superpower – where she can communicate with animals, trees and birds. This allows her to connect with nature personified as a talking dog, a chatty crow and a guiding coconut tree,” outlines the actor-entrepreneur.

The book is printed in full colour on sustainable paper, marking an industry first for any publishing house. This also aligns with Alia’s new sustainable clothing brand and vision to inspire a generation of mini-planeteers through storytelling. As an entrepreneur committed to eco-consciouness, she views Ed-a-Mamma as a movement toward positive change. "By expanding the Ed-universe, starting with clothes, now books and to toys and a baby care range next - my objective is to infuse sustainability principles into every aspect of childhood," she shares her business plans on the Ed-a-mamma series.

Alia and her beau Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Speaking about her journey of parenthood, while reflecting on her privileged background - which allows her more means to seek help, she emphasises that, “I have no real advice to give. Also, in general, I always steer away from giving advice because I feel everybody has their own journey and experience.”

She continues, "Right before the book went to print, I did one final draft where I focused on how the words flowed and sounded when rolled off the tongue. This happened while reading to Raha every night which sparked a few last-minute changes. It was a good exercise; I feel it added more clarity and a better understanding to how the story unfolded."

Talking of her November-born, she says, "For my daughter, I'm trying to do what comes to me naturally as a parent. We make sure to read to her every night. It's like a norm, a routine that we have been doing since day one. And it doesn't change ever, so you try and keep it up for as long as possible until either they reject it or keep accepting it.

She was last seen in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' opposite Ranveer Singh. She also turned producer in 2022 with the film 'Darlings'. Recently, she donned the role of an executive producer for Richie Mehta's web series 'Poacher' which highlights the menace of elephant poaching in Kerala. The actress will next be seen in the film 'Jigra' directed by Vasan Bala. Also, she has also signed in for the YRF Spy Universe.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt turns an author, talks about Raha's role in inspiring her debut book