Breaking News
Maharashtra: NEET-UG paper leak case reaches state
Mumbai: Woman killed, two injured by learner driver in Kandivali identified
Mumbai: WR to deploy drain drones to tackle waterlogging on tracks this year
Mumbai: Man accused of assaulting minor boys gets bail; HC rules out sexual intent
Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Exclusive Alia Bhatt opens up on becoming an author childhood Rahas role in new book

Exclusive: Alia Bhatt opens up on becoming an author, childhood & Raha’s role in new book

Premium

Updated on: 24 June,2024 05:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Top

Alia Bhatt turns an author with the release of her debut book ‘Ed Finds a Home.’ In a candid chat with Midday, we discuss the book’s genesis, Raha's impact on her writing and future plans for the "Ed-a-Mamma" series

Exclusive: Alia Bhatt opens up on becoming an author, childhood & Raha’s role in new book

Alia Bhatt launches first book with ‘The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma’ series. Photo Courtesy: Manjeet Kumar Thakur

Known for not playing by the books, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt dons a new hat as a storyteller. In her recent debut novel, ‘Ed Finds a Home,’ Bhatt merges reality with fantasy, tracing the outdoor adventures of a young girl (with supernatural powers) and her canine companion (a rescued pup). As we turn pages, nature personifies as a talking tree, a chatty crow, whispering birds and grumbling leaves. Turning into an animated, talking universe.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style culture news mumbai Lifestyle news Arts and culture Books

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK