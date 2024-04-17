Alia Bhatt is in the spotlight once more for landing a prestigious spot on the TIME 100 Most Influential List 2024

Alia Bhatt

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt becomes the only Indian actor to land a spot TIME 100 Most Influential List x 00:00

Alia Bhatt is in the spotlight once more for landing a prestigious spot on the TIME 100 Most Influential List 2024. She's the only Indian actor to make it onto the list this year.

Alia Bhatt grabs a spot on TIME 100 Most Influential List 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

On April 17, news surfaced of Alia Bhatt bagging a spot on the prestigious list. She was featured among other figures like Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Elliot Page, and Jeffry Wright, Alia's presence is a source of great pride among Indians.

Alia Bhatt's path to international fame has been filled with notable achievements. Her venture into Hollywood with the movie 'Heart of Stone' was a big move in her career, extending her influence beyond Bollywood. Moreover, Bhatt's debut appearance at the MET Gala last year garnered widespread praise.

Notably, Alia follows in the footsteps of Indian cinema legends Shah Rukh Khan and SS Rajamouli, who graced the TIME 100 Most Influential List in the previous year.

About Alia Bhatt recently

Bollywood's adorable couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their second anniversary recently. Throughout the day, they've been receiving heartfelt messages from family, friends, and fans. Recently, Alia posted a tribute to their second anniversary, likening their journey to that of Carl and Ellie from the movie 'Up.'

Alia Bhatt shared two photos on her Instagram account. The first is a lovely black-and-white picture of herself with Ranbir Kapoor. The second is from the movie "Up," featuring Carl and Ellie. She drew a comparison to highlight how they've grown old together, much like the characters in the film. Sharing the pictures, Alia penned, "happy 2 here’s to us my love…today & many many years from today"

Work front:

Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called Animal Park, which is yet to go on floors. Ranbir is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'.

Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra', which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. She is also set to take the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.