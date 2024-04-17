Breaking News
Poll campaign ends in five Lok Sabha constituencies in eastern Maharashtra
School headmaster stabbed multiple times, hospitalised; one held in Dombivli
Salman Khan firing case: Another suspect detained from Haryana
Railway cops arrest man for thefts in trains, recovers laptops and mobile phones
Maharashtra: Two Akola cops detained for custodial death of 19-year-old man
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Alia Bhatt becomes the only Indian actor to land a spot TIME 100 Most Influential List
<< Back to Elections 2024

Alia Bhatt becomes the only Indian actor to land a spot TIME 100 Most Influential List

Updated on: 17 April,2024 06:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Alia Bhatt is in the spotlight once more for landing a prestigious spot on the TIME 100 Most Influential List 2024

Alia Bhatt becomes the only Indian actor to land a spot TIME 100 Most Influential List

Alia Bhatt

Listen to this article
Alia Bhatt becomes the only Indian actor to land a spot TIME 100 Most Influential List
x
00:00

Alia Bhatt is in the spotlight once more for landing a prestigious spot on the TIME 100 Most Influential List 2024. She's the only Indian actor to make it onto the list this year.


Alia Bhatt grabs a spot on TIME 100 Most Influential List 2024


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)


On April 17, news surfaced of Alia Bhatt bagging a spot on the prestigious list. She was featured among other figures like Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Elliot Page, and Jeffry Wright, Alia's presence is a source of great pride among Indians. 

Alia Bhatt's path to international fame has been filled with notable achievements. Her venture into Hollywood with the movie 'Heart of Stone' was a big move in her career, extending her influence beyond Bollywood. Moreover, Bhatt's debut appearance at the MET Gala last year garnered widespread praise. 

Notably, Alia follows in the footsteps of Indian cinema legends Shah Rukh Khan and SS Rajamouli, who graced the TIME 100 Most Influential List in the previous year. 

About Alia Bhatt recently

Bollywood's adorable couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their second anniversary recently. Throughout the day, they've been receiving heartfelt messages from family, friends, and fans. Recently, Alia posted a tribute to their second anniversary, likening their journey to that of Carl and Ellie from the movie 'Up.'

Alia Bhatt shared two photos on her Instagram account. The first is a lovely black-and-white picture of herself with Ranbir Kapoor. The second is from the movie "Up," featuring Carl and Ellie. She drew a comparison to highlight how they've grown old together, much like the characters in the film. Sharing the pictures, Alia penned, "happy 2 here’s to us my love…today & many many years from today"

Work front:

Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called Animal Park, which is yet to go on floors. Ranbir is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'.

Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra', which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. She is also set to take the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

alia bhatt bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood Buzz
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK