Alia to attend All Living Things Environmental Film Festival’s opening, plans to back movies on theme of environmental conservation

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has thrown her weight behind All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALTEFF). The actor is expected to attend the festival’s opening at Liberty Cinema in Marine Lines, Mumbai, on December 1. More importantly, as a new producer, she will pledge to make more movies that make people aware of the climate crisis and the need for environmental conservation.



Alia and Shaheen Bhatt established their production house to bring stories that are relevant and highlight important subjects. Their maiden offering, Darlings (2022), was a black comedy that revolved around the issue of domestic abuse. As she joins hands with India’s largest environmental film festival, the actor-producer says, “Cinema is not just a form of entertainment; it’s a powerful tool for sparking an important conversation. At Eternal Sunshine Productions, our aim is to tell stories that evoke thought or change in whatever way possible. It’s such a joy for us to support a festival that wants to tell powerful stories while being environmentally conscious, driving meaningful change. As a young production company, this will be an instrumental learning and an important step towards fulfilling this vision.”

Set to run between December 1 and December 10, ALTEFF has brought together films from around the world, including We are Guardians, Eulogy for the Dead Sea, and Patrick and the Whale.

