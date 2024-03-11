Breaking News
‘RRR’ returns to Oscars 2024, action scene and still from ‘Naatu Naatu’ screened on stage - watch video

Updated on: 11 March,2024 11:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Actors Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt presented a special tribute to stunt performers, which also included an action still from the film as well as the song. 

‘RRR’ returns to Oscars 2024, action scene and still from ‘Naatu Naatu’ screened on stage - watch video

A still from 'Naatu Naatu' Pic/YouTube Screenshot

2023 was truly a memorable year for India at the Oscars. A victory that felt very personal was ‘Naatu Naatu’ - a song that made millions groove to its beats. It featured in the SS Rajamouli directorial ‘RRR’ starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. One year later, the song found its way to the 96th Academy Awards too. Actors Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt presented a special tribute to stunt performers, which also included an action still from the film as well as the song. 





Back in 2023, ‘Naatu Naatu’ was presented by Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. The song was also performed by the power-packed singer duo Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The moment lyricist Chandrabose and composer MM Keeravani accepted the trophy will always be remembered as a revolutionary moment for Indian cinema.

During their acceptance speech, 'Naatu Naatu' composer M.M Keeravani said, "I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars," he began, and then began singing the melody of the '70s pop smash "Top of the World": " 'There was only one wish on my mind. ... 'RRR' has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world."

Post the win, Jr NTR and Ram Charan expressed their gratitude to all those who believed in them.

Jr NTR said, "I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course, none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love. I would also like to congratulate the team of 'The Elephant Whisperers' on their win today bringing another Oscar to India."

Ram Charan took to his Twitter account and shared a long note which he captioned, "We have won!! We have won as Indian Cinema!! We won as a country!! The Oscar Award is coming home!"

He continued, "RRR is and will always remain as the most special film of our lives and of Indian Cinema history. I can't thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. It still feels like I am living in a dream. Thank you all for the unstoppable support and love. SS Rajamouli Garu and MM Keeravani Garu are the most precious gems of our Indian film industry. Thank you both for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece."

'Naatu Naatu' competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'.

(With inputs from ANI)

Oscars 2024 RRR Naatu Naatu Jr NTR ram charan
