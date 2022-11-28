×
Russian language trailer of Allu Arjun's blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' to be released in Russia

Updated on: 28 November,2022 07:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The film’s Russian language trailer will be released tomorrow at 11:07 AM

Pic Courtesy: PR


After having set the box office on fire in India, the Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is now all set to test the international waters! The film is now is all set to release in the Russian market. 


The film’s Russian language trailer will be released tomorrow at 11:07 AM. In addition to that, the film will have a special premiere in Moscow on 1st December and St. Petersburg on 3rd December in the presence of the cast and crew. The film will also be premiered in the opening ceremony of the fifth Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities.


 

Back home, the film’s makers are busy with the film’s sequel, which has been titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. The makers recently started the filming of the movie on an auspicious note with a pooja ceremony in the presence of the team.

