Russian language trailer of Allu Arjun's blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' to be released in Russia

The film’s Russian language trailer will be released tomorrow at 11:07 AM
Pic Courtesy: PR
After having set the box office on fire in India, the Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is now all set to test the international waters! The film is now is all set to release in the Russian market.
Also Read: Delhi has been a lucky charm for me: Arjun Kapoor
The film’s Russian language trailer will be released tomorrow at 11:07 AM. In addition to that, the film will have a special premiere in Moscow on 1st December and St. Petersburg on 3rd December in the presence of the cast and crew. The film will also be premiered in the opening ceremony of the fifth Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities.
Meet team #PushpaTheRise at the Russian language premieresð¥— Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) November 28, 2022
Dec 1st - Moscow
Dec 3rd - St. Petersburg#PushpaTheRise releasing in Russia in Russian Language on Dec 8th ð¥#PushpaInRussia
Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @4SeasonsCreati1 pic.twitter.com/Akdhieg8yE
Also Read: Shriya Saran on teaming up with 'Drishyam 2' co-star Ajay Devgn for 'RRR'
Back home, the film’s makers are busy with the film’s sequel, which has been titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. The makers recently started the filming of the movie on an auspicious note with a pooja ceremony in the presence of the team.