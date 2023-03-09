Sachin Tendulkar announces release of Marathi film 'Baipan Bhari Deva'

Cricketer says the Marathi film celebrates and honours different facets of women

Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday announced that Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva will arrive in theatres on June 30. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Tendulkar took to his social media accounts and shared the poster of the Jio Studios’ upcoming film that celebrates womanhood.

Billed as an entertaining family drama, which teaches some important life lessons in a light vein, Baipan Bhari Deva features Rohini Hattangadi, Vandana Gupte, Sukanya Mane, Shilpa Navalkar, Suchitra Bandekar and Deepa Parab. It is directed by Kedar Shinde.

Tendulkar said the film celebrates and honours different facets of women. “We should always honour women who are constantly winning by celebrating femininity as a mother, sister, wife and daughter. I have experienced their wonder in my life. Now, you can experience it too by watching the movie Baipan Bhari Deva on 30th June,” the cricketer wrote on Twitter.

Baipan Bhari Deva follows the story of six sisters and their different ambitions as they navigate their complex relationships addressing various aspects of womanhood, be it traditional notions or breaking stereotypes. The film is presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Madhuri Bhosle, and co-produced by Bela Shinde and Ajit Bhure.

