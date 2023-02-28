'My career has started here': Sachin Tendulkar reacts to his life-size statue being erected at Wankhede

Sachin Tendulkar will be commemorated with a colossus life-size statue that will be reportedly installed inside the iconic Wanklhede stadium either on the occasion of his 50th birthday on April 24 or during the ICC ODI World Cup later this year

Nearly a decade after calling curtains on his glittering international career, ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar is set to be awarded with one of the highest honours for his unrivalled contribution towards Indian and Mumbai cricket. He will be commemorated with a colossus life-size statue that will be reportedly installed inside the iconic Wanklhede stadium either on the occasion of his 50th birthday on April 24 or during the ICC ODI World Cup later this year.

The 39-year-old, who may well have cemented his status as the greatest player of all time after lifting the 2011 World Cup, began his baby steps in the sport in his home city of Mumbai. Interestingly, it was at the Wankhede where he became a World Cup-winning member in 2011 and later went on to play his final international game and 200th Test match.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On his life-size statue being erected inside Wankhede stadium by MCA, Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar says, "Pleasant surprise. My career started here. It was a journey with unbelievable memories. Best moment of my career came here when we won 2011 World Cup..." pic.twitter.com/OAHPP7QkSB — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

"Well it's a pleasant surprise. The president is here, Mr. Kale and the other committee members are going to join us in a while. We've come here to identify a spot. The idea was shared with me, and as I said it is a pleasant surprise. My career has started here and this is like the completion of a big circle," Tendulkar was quoted as saying, as per ANI.

"It's been a journey with unbelievable memories and the best moment of my cricketing career came here when we won the World Cup in 2011. The reason that happened was a long time ago when [Ramakant] Achrekar sir (Sachin's coach) reprimanded me and from there on, I became a serious cricketer. The last international game I played was also at this very ground so it's very special and a great moment for me."

Tendulkar already has a stand named after him at the Wankhede. He became the first sportsperson from India to have a wax statue installed at Madame Tussauds in 2009 on the occasion of his 36th birthday.

He boasts of an imperious record at his ever-favourite Wankhede, having amassed 455 runs from 11 ODIs at an impressive average of 41.36, that saw him hit a century and three fifties. He has scored 847 runs from 10 Tests at an average of 47.05, including his best knock of 148 against Sri Lanka in 1997.