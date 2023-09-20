Sai Pallavi collaborates with Naga Chaitanya again for NC23

The Beautiful Sai Pallavi Joins The Voyage Of Naga Chaitanya, Chandoo Mondeti, Allu Aravind, Bunny Vasu, Geetha Arts' NC23

Sai Pallavi with the team of NC23

The pre-production works of Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya’s Pan India film NC23 with director Chandoo Mondeti are in full swing. The team that started the pre-production works nearly a month ago and the works are in full swing, as they are planning to begin the film’s shoot soon. Bunny Vasu will produce the movie, while Allu Aravind proudly present it on the leading production banner Geetha Arts that made numerous cult hits in Telugu as well as Hindi. The backing of Geetha Arts ensures NC23 will be made with the uppermost quality in production and technical front.

As part of pre-production works, the film’s lead actress also joined the team yesterday. But they revealed her identity today. The very beautiful and talented actress Sai Pallavi comes on board to play the female lead in this magnum opus based on real incidents. The duo previously worked together in the superhit Love Story. They are going to enrapture us with their sparkling chemistry in the new film.

#NC23 will be the highest-budgeted movie for both Naga Chaitanya and Chandoo Mondeti. The movie will be made grandly with high production and technical standards. The makers are spending a good budget on pre-production works alone.

They will announce the other cast and crew of the movie soon.

As for what we know about NC23 so far, the film's preparations have already commenced. Chaitanya and director Chandoo Mondeti recently visited the K Matchilesam village of Srikakulam to immerse themselves in the local culture and lifestyle of the fishermen community. It's reported that Naga Chaitanya's character in the film hails from this fishermen's community in a small town in Andhra Pradesh.

The Love Story actor has expressed his excitement for the film, describing it as being based on true events. Preparing for the role has provided valuable insights into the lifestyle and body language of the fishermen, as well as the texture of the village.

Beyond NC23, Naga Chaitanya is set to make his web series debut with "Dootha," directed by Vikram Kumar and featuring a talented ensemble cast. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi, best known for her role in "Premam," is busy with various projects, including an upcoming film with Sivakarthikeyan helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, rumored to be a biographic drama.