Saindhav Nawazuddin Siddiquis first look from Venkatesh starrers Tamil film is out

Saindhav: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first look from Venkatesh-starrer's Tamil film is out!

Updated on: 20 May,2023 11:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first look from his Tamil debut film 'Saindhav' is out

Saindhav: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first look from Venkatesh-starrer's Tamil film is out!

'Saindhav' movie poster

Saindhav: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first look from Venkatesh-starrer's Tamil film is out!
On May 19, the makers of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first Telugu film marked his birthday by unveiling his debut movie's first look. The Bollywood actor has completed another year of life.


On the occasion of the actor's birthday, director Sailesh Kolanu utilised social media to extend his wishes and announce that the character portrayed by the actor in the movie goes by the name Vikas Malik.




Venkatesh wished the Bollywood actor on his birthday while unveiling his first look. He wrote on Twitter, “Happy Birthday @Nawazuddin_S! Can’t wait for the world to meet the fearsome Vikas Malik.”

Venkatesh Daggubati plays the main role while Nawazuddin portrays a negative character in the movie. The poster displays Nawazuddin smoking a beedi on an opulent car's hood dressed in smart clothing, highlighting his intimidating villainous character. The movie's production is ongoing, and a schedule has recently concluded.

Shraddha Srinath stars in the film 'Saindhav' as the female lead character Magognya, while Ruhani Sharma plays Dr. Renu and Andrea Jeremiah plays Jasmine. Fans eagerly anticipate the film's release, as posters featuring the characters have already been revealed. Santosh Narayanan is the music composer, S. Manikandan is in charge of cinematography, and Garry BH is the editor. The film is expected to be released in all southern Indian languages except Hindi, and is scheduled to be released on December 22, in time for Christmas.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was very recently seen in the mystery-thriller film 'Afwaah,' along with Bhumi Pednekar and Sumeet Vyas. The film was written and directed by Sudhir Mishra. The film received a good response from the audience and critics as well.

Apart from that Nawaz will next be seen in 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra', 'Haddi', 'Sangeen', 'Noorani Chehra', 'Tikku Weds Sheru,' 'Adbhut' and 'Bole Chuidiyan'

