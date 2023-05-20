Bhumi Pednekar opens up about taking risks in career

In a career spanning seven years, Bhumi has featured in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Lust Stories, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Do and Bala

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently opened up about how challenging roles pushed her as an actor.

"I hope I always have the determination and confidence to take on challenging roles that push me as an actor on screen. I am always drawn to the new, the fresh and the disruptive and every validation and every award of my career has solidified my belief that I should chase excellence. I have been hugely fortunate that audiences and critics have equally loved my performances. Their love and encouragement has helped me choose disruption over safe bets," she said.

She added, "I do not think I would be anyone today without taking risks. It is who I am as an artiste and has become my identity and I love it. The idea to be disruptive did not really happen by chance. I always wanted to do something different, off the beaten path and have a lasting impact as an actor on the minds of people. From my first film to every film that I sign now, I first look for what is new in the script. I have always focussed on choosing great content and I'm lucky that the filmmakers have chosen me to helm their visionary projects."

In a career spanning seven years, Bhumi has featured in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Lust Stories, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Do and Bala.

Recently on Earth Day, the actress Bhumi Pednekar partnered with the non-profit organisation, Healing Himalayas that works towards ecological preservation of the mountain range.

As the goodwill ambassador for the NGO, Pednekar will travel to the Himalayas between July and August, and participate in clean-up drives. The actor says that the NGO’s motto of being the change resonated with her. “I believe that each of us must realise our responsibility towards the planet, and actively strive to reduce the impact of pollution and global warming. This campaign gives me a chance to speak on the urgent need to preserve the delicate yet essential ecosystem of the Himalayas,” she says.

Meanwhile, on the proffesional front, Bhumi Pednekar was very recently seen in mystery-thriller film 'Afwaah' alongwith Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sumeet Vyas. The film was written and directed by Sudhir Mishra. The film received good response from audience and critics as well.

Apart from that, she also has various projects which includes, 'Bhakshak', 'The Lady Killer', and 'Meri Patni Ka Remake.'

(with inputs from ANI)