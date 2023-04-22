Bhumi Pednekar is Standing mighty with the mountains

Taking ahead her efforts of environmental conservation, Bhumi to participate in clean-up drives to maintain natural beauty of Himalayas

Over the past four years, Bhumi Pednekar has used her star power to rally behind the cause of environmental conservation. She launched the social media initiative, Climate Warrior in 2019 to raise awareness about climate change and the planet’s depleting natural resources. Now, she has undertaken the responsibility to preserve the natural beauty of the Himalayas. On Earth Day, the actor is partnering with the non-profit organisation, Healing Himalayas that works towards ecological preservation of the mountain range.

As the goodwill ambassador for the NGO, Pednekar will travel to the Himalayas between July and August, and participate in clean-up drives. The actor says that the NGO’s motto of being the change resonated with her. “I believe that each of us must realise our responsibility towards the planet, and actively strive to reduce the impact of pollution and global warming. This campaign gives me a chance to speak on the urgent need to preserve the delicate yet essential ecosystem of the Himalayas,” she says.

Founded seven years ago, the organisation has taken on the responsibility of cleaning out material waste and trash from the mountains, thus retaining its majestic beauty. The volunteers collect non-biodegradable items discarded by trekkers or pilgrims, and dispose of them at the material recovery facilities in Kullu, Kinnaur, Spiti and Shimla. Pradeep Sangwan, founder, Healing Himalayas, says, “Bhumi Pednekar is followed by the country’s youth. So, having her as a part of this campaign enables us to raise more awareness about keeping our mountains clean.”