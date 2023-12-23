Salaar BO update: Prabhas starrer surpasses Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawaan with first day collection

Despite a Shah Rukh Khan film, Dunki, releasing a day before, Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire has managed to create a storm at the box office

Salaar creates havoc at box-office

The Prabhas-starrer Salaar, one of the most anticipated movies of the year since its announcement, was released on the big screen yesterday. Despite a Shah Rukh Khan film, Dunki, releasing a day before, Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire has managed to create a storm at the box office. It has earned a massive number on day one and has now landed in the fourth position among the biggest first-day grossers in India, achieving a significant feat globally.

Starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and an ensemble cast, Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire is directed by Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF. The film, backed by Hombale Films, is set on a massive scale and is comparatively well-written. According to the latest reports, Salaar has earned Rs 178.7 Crore on day one globally and has already shattered many box office records. The film has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan in the Indian opening, earning Rs 95 crore at the domestic box office. Pathaan had earned Rs 57 crore, and Jawan was at Rs 75 crore at the domestic circuit. Animal earned Rs 63 crore. This means Salaar now holds the top spot.

In terms of the all-time biggest first-day grossers in India, Salaar is in fourth place. The list includes Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF: Chapter Two, and now Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire. The movie has pushed Jawan down to the fifth position in the list. Salaar is breaking records, and as it sits at the top with its first-day collection, it will be interesting to see its performance in the upcoming days.

The worldwide collection of Rs 178.7 crore was confirmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran on his official X (formerly called Twitter) profile. He wrote, “The most violent man announced his arrival #SalaarCeasefire hits 𝟏𝟕𝟖.𝟕 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐆𝐁𝐎𝐂 (worldwide) on the opening day! 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑.”

