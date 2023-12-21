Ahead of the release of 'Salaar', the filmmakers discussed the mental and physical stress that has been ailing him. The director talked about his personal life and how his demanding work has impacted it

Prashanth Neel

Listen to this article Salaar director Prashanth Neel says his personal life is not ‘great’, says, "I meet my kids once in three months" x 00:00

Dunki and Salaar are facing a clash at the box office. Consequently, all eyes are on the makers and cast of 'Dunki' and 'Salaar'. Ahead of the release of 'Salaar', the filmmakers discussed the mental and physical stress that has been ailing him. The director talked about his personal life and how his demanding work has impacted it. The actor even revealed that he meets his kids 'once every three months.'

Salaar director Prashanth Neel says his personal life is not ‘great’,

ADVERTISEMENT

In a conversation with Kairam Vaashi, Prashant Neel was asked about the physical stress that one undergoes while filming a movie. "Physically, it is very bad, it is a part of that stress. My personal life has been not great, but that is something that I have accepted. Why would I have taken Salaar immediately after that (KGF)? That is a personal choice I made. My family also knows about it. I have not given enough time for my kids. I meet my kids once in three months, that too when they cry. I immediately go. But I have chosen to do it. It’s not a penalty, it’s a personal choice. I have been a bad father, bad husband, bad son, bad brother and a horrible friend. Everything I have sacrificed for cinema and what I want to get out of cinema.” The director said.

The director continued, “Stress levels for me are based for me only about the movie. It’s not about my personal agenda. I am responsible for a lot of people. I have the threshold for that kind of stress. Every director goes through it (sic.)

Prithviraj Sukumaran sings praises for director Prashanth Neel

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran who plays Vardharaja Mannaar in the film is all praise for the movie and director Prashanth Neel. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Prithviraj talked about 'Salaar'. "On top of all the spectacular action, huge set pieces, it is a drama. I keep telling Prabhas that 'Salaar' is like Game of Thrones. I keep comparing because it is an intense drama with very intricate character dynamics.”

Prithviraj revealed that he heard the narration of the film in Hyderabad from Neel when he was shooting for his Malayalam film 'Bro Daddy'. He said that Prabhas was first person he called after listening to the narration and told him that it is 'about time' that he did a film like 'Salaar'. “Because even as a filmmaker, I am excited to see him in this space."

"He is one of those huge stars who are delightfully unaware of his own stardom. He will be on set, and will be the last person to sit down. If another actor doesn’t have a chair, he will keep standing till they don’t get one. He is a gentleman. Never once did I feel that I am in another industry, so I am not the lead star on a set. That thought didn’t even cross my mind. Prabhas is a big star but comfortable and secure enough to have another actor play such a big role, have screen time and so much importance throughout the film," said Prithviraj praising his co-star.