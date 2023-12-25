Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire: The makers of Prabhas and Prithviraj-starerr have shared the making video of the Prashant Neel-directorial. The video takes us into the larger-than-life world of Khansaar

Hombale Film 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire', starring pan India superstar Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, has indeed arrived as the biggest celebration for the fans and the audiences. The film has taken the box office by storm and is breaking the records of several biggies by collecting Rs 178.7 crore gross at the global box office on Friday, becoming the only Indian film to achieve such a phenomenal opening. The film is among the biggest entertainers of the year and fans and audiences are lauding the film for the technicality, world of Khansaar, sets, craft, scale, and action.

It can't be denied that the film has been made with the sincere efforts and passion of thousands of people who worked in several departments of the actioner and has brought a larger-than-life cinematic experience to the audiences. Sharing the grand making of the film, the makers unveiled a video that gives an insight into the film's making.

The director Prashanth Neel has proved his mettle as a filmmaker. He knows the pulse of the audience and has delivered exactly as per the audience's taste. Having seen his work in the previous blockbuster KGF franchise, Salaar is undoubtedly the biggest film of his in all aspects and matches the international scale of filmmaking.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran who plays Vardharaja Mannaar in the film is all praise for the movie and director Prashanth Neel. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Prithviraj talked about 'Salaar'. "On top of all the spectacular action, huge set pieces, it is a drama. I keep telling Prabhas that 'Salaar' is like Game of Thrones. I keep comparing because it is an intense drama with very intricate character dynamics.”

With Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire now a roaring global success, the stage is set for the sequel to the film 'Salaar Part 2: Shauryanga Parvam'. The way Prashanth Neel has presented the larger-than-life action-packed world of Khansaar in the film has earned tremendous love and appreciation from all across. Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.