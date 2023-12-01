Breaking News
Salaar: Part 1 Trailer| Prabhas plays the role of fiercest friend in this story of betrayal and revenge

Updated on: 01 December,2023 07:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Prabhas's big-budget film, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire's trailer, has finally dropped, and it was worth the wait! The trailer has only elevated the thrill and excitement that loyal Prabhas fans were feeling

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire trailer

Salaar: Part 1 Trailer| Prabhas plays the role of fiercest friend in this story of betrayal and revenge
Key Highlights

  1. Prabhas`s big-budget film, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire`s trailer, has finally dropped,
  2. Prabhas plays the role of the fiercest friend in the Salaar trailer
  3. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.

Salaar Trailer: Prabhas's big-budget film, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire's trailer, has finally dropped, and it was worth the wait! The trailer has only elevated the thrill and excitement that loyal Prabhas fans were feeling.


After watching the action-packed teaser of Hombale Films Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, the nation has eagerly been waiting for its trailer, which was released today at 7:19 PM. The trailer has indeed piqued the excitement for the release of the film.


The trailer opens with a narrator depicting the tale of two friends who have been inseparable since childhood. We see a young boy vowing to always be there for his friend, no matter what. The trailer transports us to a dangerous time where we are reminded that dacoits are more dangerous than Genghis Khan would rule the land.


Over the years, the narrator explains that the existing tribes flourished unchallenged for many years. Until the land turned militant with constant political conspiracies for the throne. The trailer shows us a slew of death and destruction that comes along with many foes vying for the throne.

We are soon introduced to Prabhas who has the gravitas of a thousand-man army.  He is portrayed to be the saviour of the people he will ultimately save. Prabhas' strength alone on screen is enough to convince spectators that the actor will be playing the town's saviour, a one-man army fighting to the death against an army of a thousand.

Prashanth Neel is currently on the promotional spree of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, he attended an interview where he was asked how he got the idea of Salaar. While replying to this, the director said, "The idea of making Saalar had come to my mind 15 years ago, but after making my first film, Ugram, I got busy with KGF, which took me almost 8 years to make. That is, we first started planning KGF, and by the time its second part was released, eight years had passed. In this way, the idea of making this film was already in my mind, and during COVID, when KGF 2 was not released, we all had a lot of time because we were all sitting at home. So I worked on it a little."

Moreover, the director was asked yet another question about at which locations and in how many days the shooting of the film was completed. He said, "We have shot the entire portion of the film in Ramoji Film City. Hyderabad. Singaneri Mines is 5 hours away from Hyderabad, where we shot; apart from this, we also shot in South Ports, Mangalore Port, and Vizag Port. Apart from this, we also shot a small part in Europe. The shooting of the film lasted for about 114 days."

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire stars Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.

