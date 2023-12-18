Breaking News
Salaar: Part 1 Trailer 2 | Prabhas and Prithviraj's emotional journey of friendship and betrayal in midst of bloodshed

Updated on: 18 December,2023 04:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

In pic: Prabhas

Salaar: Part 1 The Final Punch | Trailer 2: Hombale Films is gearing up for the grand release of their next biggest venture, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel. To elevate the audience's ever-rising excitement ahead of the film's release, the makers have released a new and action-packed pre-release trailer of the actioner titled 'The Final Punch.'

The trailer gives us an insight into the action-loaded world of Salaar and also increases the excitement to watch the heavy action emotional drama on the big screens. As the makers named it 'The Final Punch,' the trailer hits a solid punch with all the elements that are required to make a commercial potboiler entertainer.
The final trailer opens up with full-on action and fighting. It shows a bloodbath and violence at its peak and later introduces Prabhas’ character, who will do anything his Sultan asks him to do.



The first trailer opens with a narrator depicting the tale of two friends who have been inseparable since childhood. We see a young boy vowing to always be there for his friend, no matter what. The trailer transports us to a dangerous time where we are reminded that dacoits are more dangerous than Genghis Khan and would rule the land.

Following the massive response to the teaser, trailer, and songs, the makers are constantly treating the audiences with surprises that are keeping them excited for the film's release. Moreover, the advance booking of the film is also doing wonders.


Prashanth Neel recently attended an interview where he was asked how he got the idea of Salaar. While replying to this, the director said, "The idea of making Saalar had come to my mind 15 years ago, but after making my first film, Ugram, I got busy with KGF, which took me almost 8 years to make. That is, we first started planning KGF, and by the time its second part was released, eight years had passed. In this way, the idea of making this film was already in my mind, and during COVID, when KGF 2 was not released, we all had a lot of time because we were all sitting at home. So I worked on it a little."

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.

