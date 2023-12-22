Salaar review: Theatres turn into stadium for Prabhas-starrer, fans call it a 'blockbuster'

Salaar review: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer has hit the theatres today. Several people have already watched the film and shared their reaction to the film

'KGF' director Prashanth Neel is looking at adding another blockbuster to his filmography. Prabhas and Prithviraj-starrer 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' was released in theatres worldwide today. Fans of the 'Baahubali' star commenced celebrations in several parts of the country the night before the release of the film. Massive crowds gathered outside Hyderabad's famous Sandhya Theatre to watch the first show and fans have ensured that the opening of Prabhas's latest release is nothing less than a celebration. Fans have taken to the streets with colossal cut-outs of Prabhas and giant posters of the film.

Several videos and pictures from the massive celebration by fans went viral on social media. Netizens also took to social media to share their Salaar review. While several theatres turned into stadiums with fans whistling and hooting while watching the film.

Check out some of the Salaar review:

Salaar my honest review

1 St half swalpa bore anusthu

But action scenes and movie is full of violence ❤️‍🔥❤️

Climax was unbelievable twist 💥

Theaterical experience❤️‍🔥

Overall - [it is a upgraded version of ugramm with high budget and action]#SalaarCeaseFire#SalaarReview pic.twitter.com/xUEta1j0Gt — Dboss ||VIRAT 👑|| (@dbossarmy98) December 22, 2023

#SalaarCeaseFire : From Pre-Interval To Interval COMPLETE MADNESS ðððð¥µð¥µð¥µð¥µð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥



Small First Half With TWO MASSY ACTION SEQUENCES ð, HIS SCREEN PRESENCE & CUTOUT ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥#Prabhas #SalaarReview pic.twitter.com/0FIIg3zUM1 — Raj Prabhasâ¤ï¸ (@raj_prabhasfan) December 22, 2023

Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' also stars Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Bollywood is going to witness a big box office clash between Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' and Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar. 'Dunki' was released in the theatres on December 21, while 'Salaar' is up in the cinema today.

Recently, speaking about the box office clash between the two big films, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran told ANI, "It's a holiday season and we are all film lovers, we're getting to see a Rajkumar Hirani- Shah Rukh Khan's film and a Prashanth Neel-Prabhas film we all should be celebrating. I am so excited, I am going to watch both films first day. It's a holiday season and film lovers have two great films to watch. What a fantastic sign-off for a grand 2023 it would be if both the films go on to become blockbusters which I am sure they both A big cutout of SRK was also spotted at the venue.. I am looking forward to it."