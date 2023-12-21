Shruti Haasan: I am not wired to worry about judgment

Proud to have opened up about her sobriety journey this year, Shruti discusses ending a personally significant 2023 with a mega release in Salaar

Sometimes, a year is so special that you don’t want it to end. For Shruti Haasan, 2023 was just that. But now that it’s coming to a close, the actor-

musician is making sure she ends it with a bang. In other words, with Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire that hits the marquee tomorrow. The action thriller, led by Prabhas and helmed by Prashanth Neel, is touted to be an immersive experience for the audience. Haasan says she will remember Salaar as the project that earned her friends for life, besides being a creatively enriching experience. “We have been shooting it for quite a while. So, we feel like friends and family now. It’s one of the most anticipated films and rightfully so, considering the [awe-inspiring] world that Prashanth Neel has created,” she smiles.

Prabhas in the action thriller

The movie is set for a wide release. Does she feel an added pressure when it comes to the performance of such big-scale offerings? Not really, says the actor. “I’ve starred in all kinds of films—big, small, and medium. I want all my films to do well,” she grins. Fortunately, her movies have been faring well. Her debut English feature, The Eye, opened to acclaim at the BFI London Film Festival in October. Up next, she has the pan-India offering, Dacoit, with Adivi Sesh.

The year has also been significant for Haasan as she opened up about her sobriety journey. The actor says she knew she would be judged for her past habits, but she deemed it important to share her experience, which could be the reality of so many. “We still live in a society where people pretend they don’t drink or don’t party. But honestly, [alcoholism] is not something to judge; it’s something to talk about. I knew that people would judge me, but I’m not wired to worry about judgment. I’m more concerned with saying something of value in any way, big or small. This was a journey I wanted to talk about. For those who don’t understand it and want to judge, they will never get it. For the rest of us, this conversation is important.”