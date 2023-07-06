Salaar Teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran who is largely known to play the protagonist in films is winning the internet with his villain act in Prabhas-starrer

Prithviraj Sukumaran

'Salaar' Teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran's intense look adds to the excitement for the film among fans

Pan India star and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran has got millions of his fans kicked about his next ‘Salaar’ ever since it’s announcement. It was on his birthday last year when the makers of the film had unveiled his official first look post which there has been a lot of excitement amongst fans for the film. Now the makers of ‘Salaar’ have dropped the long-awaited teaser of the film which has already gone viral.

Looking all things intriguing and intense, Prithviraj Sukumaran holds a powerful stance in the short teaser alongside Prabhas. Soon after the ‘Salaar’ teaser was dropped at 5:12 am today, netizens couldn’t stop showering love on the actor and expressed their zest for the film’s release.

The story of 'Salaar' surrounds Prabhas and Prithviraj's character. “The crux of the story is very much between Prabhas’s character and mine,” says Sukumaran in an interview with Variety. “I deem it a privilege that somebody like Prashanth Neel post ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ [the third highest grossing film in the history of Indian cinema] thought it was worth waiting for me to be able to join the film. And I’m glad I made that decision to finally say yes to it, because having shot for a few days, I think it might just be one of those epic cinematic experiences. So, I’m really looking forward to ‘Salaar’ as much as an actor, as I’m as a film lover.”

"There are multiple reasons why ‘Salaar’ would be a no-brainer for anybody to say yes to – it’s a Prashanth Neel film, a Hombale Films [the K.G.F. franchise] production and it is Prabhas’ film. It is Prabhas’ return to mainstream mass commercial cinema after a while. His films post ‘Saaho’ have been slightly away from the mass action genre," he added.

'Salaar' marks Prithviraj's first collaboration with director Prashant Neel, who is also the brain behind the successful 'KGF' franchise. Prithviraj, to, his credit is one of the biggest stars from the Malayalam film industry. Apart from acting in several Malayalam hits, the actor has also directed Lucifer starring Mohanlal which broke records at the Kerala box office.

Directed by Prashanth Neel under Hombale Films banner, ‘Salaar’ co-stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The action thriller is slated to hit the screens on 28 September 2023.