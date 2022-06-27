Samantha Prabhu enjoys dinner date with bestie Shilpa Reddy in Dubai

Samantha re-shared the photo on her story and drew a cute heart around it

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

South film industry's famous best friend duo - Samantha Prabhu and Shilpa Reddy are in Dubai. Taking a break from all the negativity surrounding her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha is having the time of her life in Dubai. Her best friend Shilpa shared a picture of them where they can be seen smiling for the camera with Shilpa's sister and her nephew.

She captioned the photo "Wonderful to have had an unexpected chance to finally make My sister meet Sam and Sam meet my sister My two favourite women & Well, Dheva always Finds it fun to catch up with Sam Aunty too #dubaidaires". Samantha re-shared the photo on her story and drew a cute heart around it. Shilpa shared another photo with Samantha on her story and expressed the delight of meeting her.

On the work front, Samantha is busy waiting for the release of her film 'Yashoda', which is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 12, 2022. Interestingly, the movie is clashing with Aamir Khan's much-awaited 'Laal Singh Chadha' which marks the Bollywood Debut of Samantha's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Apart from this, she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the Hindi Remake of the American Web Series 'Citadel' directed by the director duo Raj and DK. She will also be seen in the mythological drama 'Shaakuntalam'. Reportedly, Samantha has also been chosen to play a significant character in the Hollywood flick 'Arrangement of Love'.

South stars continue to dominate in the popularity stakes if the results of the Ormax Stars India Loves study are any indication.

The top 10 female stars list has 5 Telugu, 3 Hindi and 2 Tamil stars sharing the honours. Samantha Ruth Prabhu tops the list followed by Alia Bhatt. Incidentally, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are the three Bollywood names on the list. While Alia ranks second, Deepika figures at the fifth spot and Katrina coming in at seventh spot.

The other stars from South industry include Nayantara at third place, Kajal Aggarwal at fifth, Keerthy Suresh at sixth, Rashmika, Pooja Hegde, and Anushka Shetty at eight, nine, and ten positions respectively.

Thanks to her diverse roles and acting chops, Samantha Prabhu's talent as an actor is well known. And now, she has also emerged as the most popular female star of India.

As per a recent research report conducted in India by Ormax beginning April, Samantha Prabhu has topped this list which includes other big names of the film world as well from across India.

The result of this research indicates the shift in the preferences of the audience post the pandemic.

