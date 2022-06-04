Have you heard? Samantha was first choice for SRK-Atlee film

It is now learnt that Nayanthara wasn’t the first choice to play his leading lady. Interestingly, her Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-star Samantha was first approached for the part in 2019

After several reports of his collaboration with south director Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan announced Jawan on social media yesterday. Also starring Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover, the film is slated to open in cinemas on June 2, 2023. It is now learnt that Nayanthara wasn’t the first choice to play his leading lady. Interestingly, her Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-star Samantha was first approached for the part in 2019. However, The Family Man 2 actor turned down the offer. Sources down south claim that back then, Samantha was contemplating starting a family with husband Naga Chaitanya. So, the makers went to Nayanthara, who liked the project enough to take it up. It’s another thing that the pandemic disrupted the plans. And last October, Samantha and Naga announced their separation. Coming back to Jawan, while the announcement features only SRK, that too in bandages, insiders say the other cast members will be officially announced in due time.

Following the debacle of Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, reports are rife that the faith of her Tejas producers is shaken. So much so that they are contemplating releasing the film, revolving around the daring female fighter pilot, directly on an OTT platform. However, inside sources maintain that the makers have no such plans. Set in 2016, when the Indian Air Force decided to induct women in combat roles, Sarvesh Mewara’s directorial venture is yet to be completed. Insiders state that only a few days’ shoot is left, which will be completed soon. The post-production is already underway so that the film can meet its October 5 deadline.

Somy amps up her fight for a cause

Somy Ali is pleased with the response garnered by her docu-series, Flight or Fight. The actor-turned-humanitarian, who has been running her NGO No More Tears (NMT) for almost two decades, now wants to take it in a new direction. She says, “I hope that NMT grows stronger and is able to reach out in many other nations to help women, men, and primarily children sold into prostitution.” Pointing out the difficulties in several instances when protectors turn perpetrators, Somy adds, “The world needs to wake up and get educated on the prevalence of these atrocities, only then will we have a bright future for our next generation.”

Shilpa bats for education

During the shoot of Dance Deewane Juniors, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was stunned to learn that 10-year-old contestant Priyanshi Kanarji had dropped out of school. Reason being that her father couldn’t afford her tution fees due to her mother’s medical expenses and the family’s finanical loss. The Nikamma actor announced that she would sponsor the girl’s education. Shilpa stated, “I want to tell all the kids and parents who are watching this show that education is the bedrock of a person’s life, and it is very important to stand on your own feet. You have a bright future Priyanshi, and an amazing mentor by your side.”