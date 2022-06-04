Breaking News
Have you heard? Samantha was first choice for SRK-Atlee film

Updated on: 04 June,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Have you heard? Samantha was first choice for SRK-Atlee film

Samantha


After several reports of his collaboration with south director Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan announced Jawan on social media yesterday. Also starring Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover, the film is slated to open in cinemas on June 2, 2023. It is now learnt that Nayanthara wasn’t the first choice to play his leading lady. Interestingly, her Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-star Samantha was first approached for the part in 2019. However, The Family Man 2 actor turned down the offer. Sources down south claim that back then, Samantha was contemplating starting a family with husband Naga Chaitanya. So, the makers went to Nayanthara, who liked the project enough to take it up. It’s another thing that the pandemic disrupted the plans. And last October, Samantha and Naga announced their separation. Coming back to Jawan, while the announcement features only SRK, that too in bandages, insiders say the other cast members will be officially announced in due time.




No OTT plans


