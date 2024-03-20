Samantha Ruth Prabhu and ex-husband Naga Chaitanya spotted under one roof for the first time after divorce

Ex-couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were present at an event where they unveiled their upcoming projects for Amazon Prime Video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were widely adored as a beloved celebrity couple in Indian cinema. But, soon there were whispers of divorce surrounding Samantha and Naga Chaitanya for some time, and in 2021, they eventually chose to part ways. Since then, they haven't been seen together until yesterday when they were noticed at the same location. However, their appearance together was purely for professional reasons and nothing more.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and ex-husband Naga Chaitanya share a stage

Both Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were present at an event where they unveiled their upcoming projects for Amazon Prime Video.

Samantha is gearing up for her role in the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, where she stars opposite Varun Dhawan as his on-screen wife. Directed by the creators of Family Man, Raj and DK, this series is the Indian version of Citadel, featuring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, which debuted last year.

At the same event, Naga Chaitanya was also in attendance to mark the fantastic response to his popular web series Dhootha. The show received immense love and success on the streaming platform, and there are whispers about a potential second season being in the works.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about divorce

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and actor Naga Chaitanya in 2021 announced their separation, ending their four-year marriage. While the couple never disclosed the reason behind their separation, there were several speculations around the news and theories began to float. After the separation, Samantha was also diagnosed with an auto-immune condition. Now, she has released a health podcast where she speaks abut her battle with myositis. In the first episode of the podcast Samantha spoke about the separation year without naming her ex-husband.

“I remember specifically the year before I had this problem, it was an extremely difficult year for me. I specifically remember the day that I think my friend/partner/manager Himank, and I were traveling back from Mumbai. And this was in June of the year before last, and I remember telling him that finally I feel calm. I haven’t felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition,” Samantha said. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya dated for a couple of years before tying the knot in 2017. Samantha made her acting debut in 2013 opposite Naga Chaitanya in the romantic drama 'Ye Maaya Chesave' directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon.