An old wedding video has resurfaced, showing Samantha getting emotional as she promises Naga Chaitanya that she believes he would be a great father to their future kids

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Listen to this article Samantha Ruth Prabhu can't stop crying as she tells Naga Chaitanya 'You'd be a great father' in unseen wedding video x 00:00

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news since her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala. Amid all this, an old wedding video has resurfaced, showing Samantha getting emotional as she promises Naga Chaitanya that she believes he would be a great father to their future kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu cries while marrying Naga Chaitanya in unseen video

The old video is from their white wedding ceremony where they’re standing at the altar, ready to exchange vows. Samantha is wearing a lovely gown, and Naga looks sharp in a black tuxedo. In the clip, Samantha gets emotional as she calls Naga her "prince charming." She also describes him as the "greatest man" and expresses confidence that he’ll be a "perfect" father someday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑🦁SAM'S FAN GIRL🌈AARA🖤🦋 (@isamantharuthofficial)

She says in the video, “Like how all arguments will be resolved without a change of tone and how I’m never allowed to get away with anything by crying. But because of you I can feel myself slowly and surely becoming what I have always dreamt of being. You are the greatest man I have ever known and I know that one day you will be a perfect father to our beautiful child. I’ll choose you in a hundred lives and a hundred worlds and in any reality. I choose you.” They exchange rings after her speech.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the last three years

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's personal life has been in the limelight in the recent years. First, the actress went through a very public divorce with actor Naga Chaitanya. While the former couple announced the end of their marriage with a separation post on social media and refused to make any further comment, the internet ruthlessly dissected the cause behind it. Every now and then, Samantha would hit back at comments that hit a nerve. Post that, she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition. She took a break from work and also started the journey of her recovery.

Now, in a recent interview with Elle India, Samantha spoke about that phase in her life and how it only made her stronger. "We all wish we could change certain things about our lives, and I sometimes wonder if I needed to have gone through the things I have. But looking back, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I was discussing this with my friend a while back, and I always thought I didn’t want the last three years to have happened, but now I feel that you have to deal with whatever life throws at you. And as long as you come out of it, you have won. I feel stronger and more rooted than ever. That’s because I went through fire to get here.”