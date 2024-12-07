Breaking News
How TISS is helping make Maha Kumbh 2025 a pleasant experience
Mira Road hostage drama: Man turned to burglary after losing Rs 2 lakh in fantasy cricket
Dumper mishap: Engineer booked after cave-in kills vehicle operator
Mumbai: Worli traffic police will soon get high-tech bikes laced with cameras
Mumbai emcee claims he was assaulted by Nepal airport security
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Samantha Ruth Prabhu grooves to Feeling Good by Michael Buble

Samantha Ruth Prabhu grooves to 'Feeling Good' by Michael Buble

Updated on: 07 December,2024 09:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently attended an event with her fashion designer friend Kresha Bajaj. At the event, she was seen grooving to the song Feeling Good

Samantha Ruth Prabhu grooves to 'Feeling Good' by Michael Buble

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Listen to this article
Samantha Ruth Prabhu grooves to 'Feeling Good' by Michael Buble
x
00:00

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been keeping herself busy with work and other events as her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya tied the knot with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The 'Citadel' star recently attended an event where she was seen dancing to the song 'I’m Feeling Good' by Michael Bubble. She was accompanied by her fashion designer friend Kresha Bajaj. 


Samantha was seen dressed in a stunning black gown with a backless cut. Sharing a clip from the event, Samantha wrote, "The most beautiful evening it was."



Samantha and Naga Chaitanya ended their four-year marriage in 2021. Even as Naga Chaitanya re-married, Samantha continued to make headlines. Old pictures of Naga and Samantha from their 2017 wedding also resurfaced on social media in the past few days. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a cryptic post amid SoChay's wedding celebration

Amid SoChay's wedding celebrations, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story. She reshared a video that was originally shared by the Hollywood icon Viola Davis. Viola captioned the post, "Not fragile like a flower, fragile like a BOMB". The video depicts a wrestling match between a boy and a girl and the boy is rude to the girl and despite not having the initial lead, the girl wins the match. Samantha reshared this video and captioned it #fightlikeagirl. This post comes on the wedding day of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Samantha about her divorce 

The two separated and got divorced in 2021. The announcement of separation of the former couple was followed by incessant trolling and blame game against Samantha Ruth Prabhu. A large section of netizens blamed Samantha for the separation. Recently, Samantha addressed the hurtful comments she faced and how she ultimately chose to rise above them.Talking to Galatta India, she said, “When a woman goes through a divorce, there’s a lot of shame and stigma attached to it. I received comments like ‘second-hand’ and ‘wasted life’. You’re pushed into a corner where you’re supposed to feel like you’re a failure. You’re supposed to feel guilt and shame that you were once married and now you’re not and I do believe it can be really, really hard for families and girls who have gone through that."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

samantha ruth prabhu Naga Chaitanya sobhita dhulipala Entertainment News Regional Cinema News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK