Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been keeping herself busy with work and other events as her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya tied the knot with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The 'Citadel' star recently attended an event where she was seen dancing to the song 'I’m Feeling Good' by Michael Bubble. She was accompanied by her fashion designer friend Kresha Bajaj.

Samantha was seen dressed in a stunning black gown with a backless cut. Sharing a clip from the event, Samantha wrote, "The most beautiful evening it was."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya ended their four-year marriage in 2021. Even as Naga Chaitanya re-married, Samantha continued to make headlines. Old pictures of Naga and Samantha from their 2017 wedding also resurfaced on social media in the past few days.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a cryptic post amid SoChay's wedding celebration

Amid SoChay's wedding celebrations, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story. She reshared a video that was originally shared by the Hollywood icon Viola Davis. Viola captioned the post, "Not fragile like a flower, fragile like a BOMB". The video depicts a wrestling match between a boy and a girl and the boy is rude to the girl and despite not having the initial lead, the girl wins the match. Samantha reshared this video and captioned it #fightlikeagirl. This post comes on the wedding day of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Samantha about her divorce

The two separated and got divorced in 2021. The announcement of separation of the former couple was followed by incessant trolling and blame game against Samantha Ruth Prabhu. A large section of netizens blamed Samantha for the separation. Recently, Samantha addressed the hurtful comments she faced and how she ultimately chose to rise above them.Talking to Galatta India, she said, “When a woman goes through a divorce, there’s a lot of shame and stigma attached to it. I received comments like ‘second-hand’ and ‘wasted life’. You’re pushed into a corner where you’re supposed to feel like you’re a failure. You’re supposed to feel guilt and shame that you were once married and now you’re not and I do believe it can be really, really hard for families and girls who have gone through that."