Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu soft launch her relationship with Raj Nidimoru? Netizens react

Updated on: 02 September,2025 07:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has sparked romance rumours with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru through a recent Dubai reel. In the video, she is seen holding a man’s hand, though their faces are not visible, fans speculate that she has soft launch her relationship

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu soft launch her relationship with Raj Nidimoru? Netizens react

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the limelight for her love life and rumoured romance with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The two first collaborated for The Family Man, after which their social media PDA hinted at the romance. While they are tight-lipped about each other, a recent reel left fans speculating if the actress soft launched her relationship.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu holds Raj Nidimoru’s hand?

On Tuesday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video showcasing special moments from her Dubai trip. The reel's caption, "What I see vs What you see," includes a brief shot of the actress holding a man's hand. Though their faces are not visible, fans are convinced it's Raj Nidimoru. In the reel, she can also be seen taking a flight, meeting designer Kresha and heading for rap walk. She captioned it, “Dubai for a minute.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Reactions in the comments section read, "Makes me so happy seeing u smile with ur heart again", "Did you soft launch your new man?", "So hum pakka samj le", "We like what we see", "soft launching her man, noice" and "god bless! hope this love makes you healthier and happier!"

This is not the first time the couple was seen together. Before this, during the promotions of her maiden production venture Subham, she shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram feed. One photo, which stood out was the one in which Samantha is seen clicking a selfie with Raj.

Raj and Samantha’s previous relationships

Raj Nidimoru and Shhyamali De were reportedly married in 2015; however, the couple got separated in 2022. While Samantha was earlier married to Naga Chaitanya. They announced their divorce in 2021 after which the actor got married to Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4 last year in a traditional Telugu ceremony.

Samantha’s upcoming movies

She will reunite with Raj and DK for Rakt Bramhand, a fantasy action series with Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. Apart from this, Samantha will star in Bangaram, a film she announced on her birthday. This project is especially significant for her as it marks her debut as a producer. The actress was last seen in the Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny, alongside Varun Dhawan. 

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

