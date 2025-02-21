With Rakt Bramhand’s shoot halted, Ali Fazal rejigs his dates; to kick off his crime series with Paatal Lok director Prosit Roy in April

Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Prosit Roy

Last week, news emerged that Ali Fazal and director Prosit Roy are set to team up for an action thriller series for Prime Video. Now, mid-day has learnt that the series will go on floors as early as April. Reason? Fazal’s date diary has opened up after the shoot of his other project, Raj-DK’s Rakt Bramhand, has been put on hold. So, the actor and Roy will hit the accelerator on their modern-day crime story, kicking off the shoot in Delhi in April.

Sources say the yet-untitled series is being developed as a large-scale action spectacle. A source close to the production reveals, “Ali was to start this show a little later in the year. But with the break in Rakt Bramhand’s shoot, owing to the reimagining of some sequences and some reported financial mismanagement, this series is starting earlier than expected. Revolving around crime and justice, it is based on a real-life story.”

Also starring Sonali Bendre, the series will be filmed in Delhi, followed by a stint in Mumbai. Fazal is expected to start his prep this week. The source adds, “Since it’s based on real-life events, the team is finalising real locations across Delhi. Prosit, who previously co-directed the first season of Paatal Lok, wants to keep the visuals raw and immersive. The series will also see Ali perform elaborate action sequences. After the Delhi schedule wraps up by May, the unit will move to Mumbai, where the climax will be filmed. The second leg may overlap with Rakt Bramhand, but Ali will juggle the two projects.”