Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘I was proud of being a hustler, thriving on only six hours of sleep’

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her unabashed openness regarding her health, has consistently strived to foster a healthy lifestyle both inside and out. Through her podcast, 'Take 20', she aims to help people by sharing her experiences, enabling them to relate, understand, and seek help when needed.

In a recent episode of ‘Take 20’, actress Samantha delved into the human body's Fight or Flight response in certain situations. These survival mechanisms are often misunderstood or overlooked by those experiencing them. During a conversation with wellness coach and nutritionist Alkesh Sharotri, Samantha admitted to previously believing that exhaustion was a sign of weakness, a misconception rooted in the fight or flight mode. She confessed, "I used to believe that exhaustion and the need for rest were signs of weakness. I was proud of being a hustler, thriving on only six hours of sleep and being exceptionally productive throughout the day. Despite feeling exhausted, I refused to acknowledge it, working tirelessly without a break for 13 years. Growing up, I didn't have a luxurious childhood, so success was my focus from an early age. I always felt an intense pressure to 'Make It' in life. Constantly fed with the notion that I wasn't good enough, so that became an intense motivation for me to succeed at any cost."

Expanding on the subject, she said, "People often perceive acting as glamorous, which it is, but that's not the entire reality. It is a lot of hard work too and pressure, especially when you're constantly in the spotlight and being judged. I started in this industry when I was just 22-23 years old, and some girls start even younger. We don't come into this knowing everything; we let others dictate and define us. In my case, I've been letting others define me since childhood, creating a pattern where I worked tirelessly to please and seek approval from others. Eventually, my own thoughts, feelings, and desires became insignificant. When I achieved success, I feared losing it, immediately searching for the next big accomplishment. So, I believe I've been in the Fight or Flight mode throughout my career."

Samantha is currently working on her health podcast and will be soon seen in the lead role opposite Varun Dhawan in the OTT series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’.