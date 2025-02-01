Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the Kerala teen’s mother’s open letter detailing the ragging that took place and shared that she was shattered by the news

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article 'Made to lick toilet seat': Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'shattered' after Kerala teen dies by suicide due to bullying at school x 00:00

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who doesn’t shy away from commenting on current affairs and matters about social change, strongly reacted to the news of a Kerala teen who died by suicide due to bullying at school. The Citadel: Honey Bunny actor shared the teen’s mother’s open letter detailing the ragging that took place and shared that she was shattered by the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Kerala teen’s suicide

Samantha took to Instagram and wrote, "It's 2025. Yet, we've lost another bright young life, snuffed out because a few individuals, filled with hate and venom pushed someone to the brink! Mihir's tragic death is a stark reminder that bullying, harassment, and ragging are not just 'harmless traditions' or 'rites of passage! They are violence-psychological, emotional, and sometimes even physical. We have stringent anti-ragging laws apparently, yet our students continue to suffer in silence, afraid to speak up, afraid of consequences, afraid that no one will listen. Where are we failing?"

She added, "This cannot be met with just condolences. It demands action. I hope the authorities get to the bottom of this, and I hope truth is not silenced by the system. Mihir deserves justice. His parents deserve closure. Strict and immediate action must follow. To all my young followers - If you see bullying, call it out. Speak up. Support the victim. Silence enables abuse. If you are bullied, seek help. There is always a way out. Let's teach our children empathy and kindness, not fear and submission."

What happened to the Kerala teen?

For those unversed, Mihir, jumped from the 26th floor of his apartment building in Thrippunithura, Ernakulam in Kerala, on January 15.

In an open letter, the 15-year-old boy's mother Rajna PM wrote, “Mihir was beaten, verbally abused, and forced to endure unimaginable humiliation even on his last day. He was forcibly taken to the washroom, made to lick a toilet seat, and had his head pushed into the toilet while it was flushed. These acts of cruelty broke him in ways we cannot fathom."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in the action series, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. It was written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and is the Indian installment of the global 'Citadel' franchise. Samantha will turn producer for her next movie, 'Bangaram.' It will be produced under Samantha's banner Tralala Moving Pictures as its maiden production venture.