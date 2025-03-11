A Surat-based jewellery designer Dhrumit Merulia has claimed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has converted the diamond on her engagement ring into a pendant and has sported it quite a few times

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurpose her engagement ring after divorce from Naga Chaitanya? x 00:00

A year after Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposed her wedding gown, it is now being reported that the actor has done the same with her engagement ring. For those unversed, Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya. They parted ways after four years. A Surat-based jewellery designer Dhrumit Merulia has claimed that the actor has converted the diamond on her ring into a pendant and has sported it quite a few times.

“Samantha Ruth Prabhu isn’t the only one who has repurposed her engagement ring after the divorce and it’s a growing trend. Many people are even buying new divorce rings to celebrate their new life,” Dhrumit claimed in a video.

Samantha repurposes her wedding gown

In 2024, Samantha made a case for sustainable fashion when she attended an awards ceremony wearing a black bodycon dress that was repurposed from the gown that she wore for her wedding with Chaitanya.

"We cannot ignore sustainability anymore. We’re past that stage when it was a choice. It’s now a necessity for the longevity of our planet that we call home. The dress I am wearing today is a beloved gown that has been repurposed for this occasion by the most talented @kreshabajajofficial," she wrote.

Chaitanya and Samantha’s divorce

In 2021, days before their fourth wedding anniversary, the duo took to their respective Instagram handles and announced their separation in a joint statement penned to their fans. In it, they asked for privacy and support during these difficult times. Samantha and Chaitanya maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them.

The statement read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Meanwhile, Samantha is rumoured to be dating Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru.