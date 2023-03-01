Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cute picture "missing" her furry friend Saasha

Samantha shared a cute picture of Sasha sleeping on a couch with 3-4 pillows, and captioned, "I feel ya Saasha ..one pillow is never enough. Major missing."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Story

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is all set to appear in the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel' and has been away from home for the upcoming project's shoot, is missing her pet dog Saasha.

Taking to Instagram stories, Samantha posted a cute picture of Saasha sleeping with 3–4 pillows on a couch.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "I feel ya Saasha ..one pillow is never enough. Major missing."

Being created by Raj and DK, 'Citadel' also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK will also serve as executive producers, under their banner, D2R Films. The series is produced by D2R Films and Amazon Studios, with AGBO's Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil (Hunters) overseeing production on the Indian original and all series within the global Citadel universe.

The international version of Citadel is created by the Russo Brothers and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Apart from this, she will be seen in the film 'Shaakuntalam'. The film is scheduled to release on April 14, 2023. It was set to release on February 17, 2023, but due to some unknown reasons, the film was postponed once again.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures of bruised hands from 'Citadel' shoot

The new release date will mark the film's release in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil. Gunasekhar, who is also the co-producer of the film, wrote in the caption, "The Love that was forgotten... An unforgettable tale of Love that remains. Mark your calendars - #Shaakuntalam releasing in theatres worldwide on April 14."

Shaakuntalam, based on Kalidasa's work, is the story of Shakuntala and her courtship with King Dushyant, and the curse of rishi Durvasa which made Dushyant forget his love for the 'apsara'-like Shakuntala.

Samantha was most recently seen in the box office smash "Yashoda," an action thriller. Also, she will be seen in the upcoming romantic film 'Khusi' opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever