Breaking News
Maharashtra Police launches dedicated helpline numbers for women safety
Polling stations in Mumbai to be increased for upcoming polls: BMC
MVA expected give Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) more seats
Mumbai University postpones senate elections just a day before voting
Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 3.37 lakh after meeting man on dating app
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns at brother Davids Lake Geneva wedding see pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns at brother David's Lake Geneva wedding, see pics

Updated on: 21 September,2024 08:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently went to her older brother David's wedding at the scenic Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, take a look at her stunning pictures from the wedding

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns at brother David's Lake Geneva wedding, see pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Listen to this article
Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns at brother David's Lake Geneva wedding, see pics
x
00:00

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently taking a break to spend time with her family. She recently went to her older brother David's wedding at the scenic Lake Geneva in Wisconsin and posted beautiful pictures from the ceremony on social media.


Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stunning look at brother's wedding



On Sunday, the actor posted photos on Instagram, smiling as she posed with her family. She wore a beautiful purple gown for the wedding, keeping her look simple with minimal makeup and her hair down. In one picture, she’s holding a bright bouquet with her back to the camera, and a sign with the bride and groom’s names is visible. The pictures capture the joyful wedding atmosphere perfectly.


One fan wrote, "Overjoyed seeing you surrounded by so much love !! You're radiating happiness snuggled up with your adorable family♥️ A true Mamma's girl for sure 💯 Wishing The Newly Weds Love , laughter and togetherness in the world @samantharuthprabhuoffl (sic.)"

Another gushed, "Such a cute family very happy Sammy seeing u smiling and cherishing memories with ur lovable fam u r sure a family girl hope u have the best moments so happy for u spending ur quality tym with ur loved ones enjoyyy 🥹👑❤️‍🔥 @samantharuthprabhuoffl (sic.)"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stunning look at brother's wedding, take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming work with Aditya Roy Kapur

In June, mid-day had reported that Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had been finalised for Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s next web series, and had begun their sword-fighting training. Now, it’s time to put the hard work to the test. mid-day has learnt that the team recently took Rakt Bramhand on floors in a Borivali studio. The fantasy series will be helmed by Rahi Anil Barve of Tumbbad (2018) fame, with Raj-DK serving as creators.

That’s double duty for the creators, who are simultaneously filming the third season of The Family Man. A source from the set revealed, “Rakt Bramhand is Raj-DK’s first action-fantasy series set in a fictitious kingdom. Even as they are shooting The Family Man, they are constantly supervising Rakt Bramhand’s progress. The sheer scale of the production is something they haven’t attempted before. We started shooting two weeks ago, and are currently canning some elaborate action sequences at Bahubali Studio in Borivali. There will be a short 10-day break soon, after which we will regroup in October. Most of the shoot will take place on this set and in other parts of the city till February 2025.”

Described as an epic tale of blood, betrayal and kingdoms, the Netflix series also stars Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

samantha ruth prabhu bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK