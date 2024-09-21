Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently went to her older brother David's wedding at the scenic Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, take a look at her stunning pictures from the wedding

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Listen to this article Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns at brother David's Lake Geneva wedding, see pics x 00:00

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently taking a break to spend time with her family. She recently went to her older brother David's wedding at the scenic Lake Geneva in Wisconsin and posted beautiful pictures from the ceremony on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stunning look at brother's wedding

On Sunday, the actor posted photos on Instagram, smiling as she posed with her family. She wore a beautiful purple gown for the wedding, keeping her look simple with minimal makeup and her hair down. In one picture, she’s holding a bright bouquet with her back to the camera, and a sign with the bride and groom’s names is visible. The pictures capture the joyful wedding atmosphere perfectly.

One fan wrote, "Overjoyed seeing you surrounded by so much love !! You're radiating happiness snuggled up with your adorable family♥️ A true Mamma's girl for sure 💯 Wishing The Newly Weds Love , laughter and togetherness in the world @samantharuthprabhuoffl (sic.)"

Another gushed, "Such a cute family very happy Sammy seeing u smiling and cherishing memories with ur lovable fam u r sure a family girl hope u have the best moments so happy for u spending ur quality tym with ur loved ones enjoyyy 🥹👑❤️‍🔥 @samantharuthprabhuoffl (sic.)"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stunning look at brother's wedding, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming work with Aditya Roy Kapur

In June, mid-day had reported that Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had been finalised for Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s next web series, and had begun their sword-fighting training. Now, it’s time to put the hard work to the test. mid-day has learnt that the team recently took Rakt Bramhand on floors in a Borivali studio. The fantasy series will be helmed by Rahi Anil Barve of Tumbbad (2018) fame, with Raj-DK serving as creators.

That’s double duty for the creators, who are simultaneously filming the third season of The Family Man. A source from the set revealed, “Rakt Bramhand is Raj-DK’s first action-fantasy series set in a fictitious kingdom. Even as they are shooting The Family Man, they are constantly supervising Rakt Bramhand’s progress. The sheer scale of the production is something they haven’t attempted before. We started shooting two weeks ago, and are currently canning some elaborate action sequences at Bahubali Studio in Borivali. There will be a short 10-day break soon, after which we will regroup in October. Most of the shoot will take place on this set and in other parts of the city till February 2025.”

Described as an epic tale of blood, betrayal and kingdoms, the Netflix series also stars Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi.